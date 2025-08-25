Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Lil Nas X charged with 4 felonies, accused of charging at police officers

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted August 25, 2025 2:49 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Lil Nas X arrested for battery of a police officer'
Lil Nas X arrested for battery of a police officer
WATCH: Morgan joins us First in the Morning with Entertainment to discuss the news of Lil Nas X, who was arrested on charges of battery involving a police officer, a case that has drawn widespread public attention.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Rapper Lil Nas X was charged with four felonies on Monday after police say he charged at them when they confronted him for walking naked down a Los Angeles street last week.

Prosecutors charged the Old Town Road rapper, 26, whose legal name is Montero Lamar Hill, with three counts of battery with injury on a police officer and one felony count of resisting an executive officer, the District Attorney’s office said.

He was initially booked on suspicion of misdemeanour obstructing an officer on Aug. 22.

Nas is set to be arraigned later Monday and his representatives have not officially commented following the reports last week.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said officers found Nas walking naked on Ventura Boulevard, shortly before 6 a.m. local time on Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

They said he charged at the officers when confronted and was arrested. Police suspected a possible overdose and took him to a hospital where he spent several hours before being taken to jail, where he has remained since his arrest.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Someone driving by Nas recorded him, while he repeatedly pointed at the camera and at one point placed an orange traffic cone on his head.

“Hey, don’t be late to the party tonight,” Nas tells the person behind the camera. “You know where it’s at.”

“Didn’t I tell you to put the phone down?” he asks the person. “Uh-oh, somebody’s going to have to pay for that!”

Click to play video: '‘Old Town Road’ makes music history with Billboard Hot 100 reign'
‘Old Town Road’ makes music history with Billboard Hot 100 reign
Trending Now

Nas goes on to say that it’s going to be “a beautiful sunrise” and threatens to throw the person’s phone.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m going to throw it far away so you never see it again. I don’t like phones,” he says in the video.

According to TMZ, who first reported the incident, several people in the area had reported seeing “a naked man” walking in the road. When the LAPD officers reportedly responded, they found Nas walking down the middle of the road.

In 2019, the rapper rose to fame after his breakthrough single, Old Town Road, became a viral hit.

Nas is set to release his upcoming second studio album, Dreamboy, later this year.

With files from The Associated Press

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices