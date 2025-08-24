New wildfire north of Yale, B.C., prompts evacuation alert

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A new wildfire north of Yale in B.C.’s Fraser Canyon prompted an evacuation alert on Sunday afternoon.

The Sailor Bar fire, about seven kilometres north of Yale, is mapped at about 50 hectares in size and is out of control.

The Fraser Valley Regional District issued the evacuation order for the area of Yale north to Spuzzum Creek Road, including both east and west sides of the Fraser River.

The alert includes:

Yale, Electoral Area B

Properties on Spuzzum Creek Road

Private Properties on both the east and west side of the Fraser River from Yale north to Spuzzum Creek Road

Crown lands in the mapped area

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The fire was discovered late on Aug. 23 and was initially mapped at two to three hectares.

Story continues below advertisement

The BC Wildfire Service said a helicopter equipped with night-vision technology worked on the fire overnight but the blaze is in steep, difficult-to-access terrain.

Multiple aviation and ground resources were responding on Sunday.

The fire is burning at Rank 2 intensity, which means a surface fire with visible, open flames and a slow rate of spread, and an unorganized or inconsistent flame front.

View image in full screen The fire is very visible from Highway 1 through the Fraser Canyon. Global News

CN Rail has closed its tracks in the area.

The BC Wildfire Service said no other infrastructure is immediately threatened.