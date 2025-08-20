Louise Bridge set to reopen Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg motorists will soon be able to use the Louise Bridge for the first time in months.

The city says the bridge is expected to reopen Friday morning after being closed since late May.

That was when the bridge shut down for its annual inspection and maintenance, but the inspection found corrosion that needed to be fixed before the bridge could reopen.

The initial timeline for the fix to be completed was the end of July, but that was extended again to mid-September after additional defects were found.

But crews say they have completed the work and the 114-year old bridge can reopen again.

A long-term rehabilitation plan is moving forward to extend the life of the bridge by 25-40 years after city council approved a preliminary design that will cost $40 million.

Work on those repairs could start as early as 2026.