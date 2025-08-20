Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Louise Bridge set to reopen Friday

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted August 20, 2025 9:42 pm
1 min read
The Louise Bridge will reopen Friday. View image in full screen
The Louise Bridge will reopen Friday. Iris Dyck/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Winnipeg motorists will soon be able to use the Louise Bridge for the first time in months.

The city says the bridge is expected to reopen Friday morning after being closed since late May.

That was when the bridge shut down for its annual inspection and maintenance, but the inspection found corrosion that needed to be fixed before the bridge could reopen.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The initial timeline for the fix to be completed was the end of July, but that was extended again to mid-September after additional defects were found.

Trending Now

But crews say they have completed the work and the 114-year old bridge can reopen again.

A long-term rehabilitation plan is moving forward to extend the life of the bridge by 25-40 years after city council approved a preliminary design that will cost $40 million.

Story continues below advertisement

Work on those repairs could start as early as 2026.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices