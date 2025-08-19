Menu

Crime

Man pleads guilty to Oak Bay machete attack that left woman with life-altering injuries

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 19, 2025 9:19 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Oak Bay machete attacker pleads guilty to 2017 crime'
Oak Bay machete attacker pleads guilty to 2017 crime
WATCH: The man who broke into a waterfront home near Victoria and attacked a person inside with a machete has pleaded guilty.
A man who used a machete during a robbery in Oak Bay eight years ago, leaving a woman with life-altering injuries, has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and breaking and entering.

The attack happened on April 25, 2017, when Kaspar Handspiker broke into a home in the 2500 block of Esplanade Road.

He attacked Nermeen Alizreza, who was alone at the time, leaving her with serious injuries to her arm and hand, according to police.

Click to play video: 'Random attack in Oak Bay'
Random attack in Oak Bay

Handspiker fled the scene and was not caught until six years later, when he was arrested  in Maple Ridge after a lengthy investigation by the Saanich Police Department’s Major Crime Unit.

He pleaded guilty in court last Wednesday.

“Mr. Handspiker’s guilty plea brings a measure of closure to what was a deeply shocking and troubling incident in our community,” Oak Bay Police Chief Julie Channin said in a media release.

“We all lost a little something that day, but I’m hopeful this outcome allows Oak Bay residents to move past this.”

Handspiker is due to be sentenced at a later date.

