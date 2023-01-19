2 charged in home invasion, 2017 Victoria machete attack: Oak Bay police

Send this page to someone via email

After nearly six years, police have charged two men in connection with a machete attack that left a woman with life-altering injuries in the municipality of Oak Bay in Victoria.

In 2017, Nermeen Alireza was alone inside her family home when an unknown man broke into the house and attacked her with a machete, according to police.

“She suffered significant life-altering injuries to her arm and hand,” Saanich police Const. Markus Anastasides said.

“The man fled the scene and was not located by responding police officers.”

On Sunday, officers arrested 30-year-old Kaspar Handspiker in the Maple Ridge area in connection with the machete attack.

He remains in custody, police said.

Handspiker is facing charges of aggravated assault, break and enter and robbery.

A second man, 52-year-old Christopher Standell, has also been charged with accessory after the fact to break and enter and robbery as well.

“This high-profile vicious attack had a significant impact in our community,” said Oak Bay Chief Const. Mark Fisher.

“Supporting this investigation has been a priority for our department and I hope that these charges bring some level of comfort to the victim and those impacted by this crime.

“This investigation required a great deal of commitment, dedication, and perseverance on the part of the investigative team.”

Alireza has issued public comments, thanking the police for their multi-year efforts in the investigation.

“My family and I are relieved to hear of the arrests, thanks to the tireless efforts of the Saanich and Oak Bay Police,” said Alireza.

“I am truly grateful to everyone that was involved and would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to both police departments, the Oak Bay Fire department, ambulance service, hospital staff and surgeons, as well as the Island Hand Therapy Clinic.”

Police will not be providing any additional information as they say the matter is now before the courts.