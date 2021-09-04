Menu

Crime

Oak Bay police search for man who smashed ATMs with hammer

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted September 4, 2021 7:39 pm
Police are looking for a suspect who damaged ATMs in the Greater Victoria area. View image in full screen
Police are looking for a suspect who damaged ATMs in the Greater Victoria area. Oak Bay Police

Police are searching for the suspect who vandalized a series of ATM in the Greater Victoria area.

Just before midnight on Wednesday, the suspect walked into two different banks and smashed the ATMs with a hammer, according to Oak Bay police.

The destruction was extensive and some of the ATMs were still out of service as of Friday.

Read more: ‘An incredibly high figure’: Victoria police say new crime stats show resources stretched

Anyone who has information about the suspect is asked to contact Oak Bay Police at 250-592-2424.

