Oak Bay police search for man who smashed ATMs with hammer

Police are searching for the suspect who vandalized a series of ATM in the Greater Victoria area.
Just before midnight on Wednesday, the suspect walked into two different banks and smashed the ATMs with a hammer, according to Oak Bay police.
City of Victoria has highest crime severity index out of all B.C. municipal police agencies in 2020
The destruction was extensive and some of the ATMs were still out of service as of Friday.
Trending Stories
Read more: ‘An incredibly high figure’: Victoria police say new crime stats show resources stretched
Anyone who has information about the suspect is asked to contact Oak Bay Police at 250-592-2424.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments