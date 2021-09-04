Oak Bay police search for man who smashed ATMs with hammer

Send this page to someone via email

Police are searching for the suspect who vandalized a series of ATM in the Greater Victoria area.

Just before midnight on Wednesday, the suspect walked into two different banks and smashed the ATMs with a hammer, according to Oak Bay police.

The destruction was extensive and some of the ATMs were still out of service as of Friday.

Anyone who has information about the suspect is asked to contact Oak Bay Police at 250-592-2424.