Guns, drugs, cash seized at temporary housing facility in 2 Victoria police operations

Multiple firearms, kilos of drugs, and cash were found and seized by Victoria police officers as they carried out a search warrant at a temporary housing facility.

On Jan. 10, Victoria police searched a unit at a housing facility on Johnson Street.

Officers quickly located two guns, one of which was loaded, and around 1.4 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine as well as cash.

One man was arrested at the scene and has been released pending charges related to firearm and drug trafficking offences, according to police.

“To seize firearms from any supportive housing location is unacceptable and to seize this number of firearms is extremely troubling,” said Victoria police Chief Del Manak.

“These weapons are being used to exploit some of the most vulnerable members of our community, and the level of violent crime we are seeing here is a significant risk to residents and staff. I want to reassure our community that VicPD are working closely with our partners to address these ongoing safety concerns.”

The seizure comes three weeks after a similar search warrant was carried out at the same building, police said.

In that raid, police found two guns, two kilograms of drugs and more than $50,000 in cash.

Victoria police said they are recommending charges for a man and a woman in that case.

“Just one week after this incident, the male suspect returned to the building and threatened to shoot staff with a gun,” Victoria police staff said in a release.

“The man was arrested and no firearm was located, though he was found to be in the possession of approximately five ounces of suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine and $3,500 in cash.”