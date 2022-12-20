Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Victoria police seek missing ‘high-risk’ 16-year-old boy

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 20, 2022 6:51 pm
Anyone with information on Koen Knorr's whereabouts is asked to contact Victoria police.
Anyone with information on Koen Knorr's whereabouts is asked to contact Victoria police. Victoria police

Police in Victoria, B.C., are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 16-year-old boy they say is at “high risk.”

Koen Knorr was last seen on Dec. 18 in the 3000 block of Blanshard Street, and was reported missing on Tuesday.

Police said he has a wound on one hand that needs medical treatment.

Read more: Search suspended for ‘high-risk’ woman missing near Sooke, B.C.

The teen’s disappearance comes as temperatures plunge. Tuesday’s forecast for Victoria projects overnight low temperatures of -9 C, followed by daytime highs on Wednesday of -6 C.

Trending Now
Trending Now

The teen is described as five-foot-five with a slim build, brown eyes and curly brown hair.

Story continues below advertisement

He is known to wear dark-coloured pants, high-top sneakers and a puffy jacket, and often wears a bandana on his face and a toque or a baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Victoria police at 250-995-7654.

Click to play video: 'What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?'
What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?
MissingVictoriaMissing TeenVictoria policehigh risk missingmissing high riskmissing teen victoriamissing victoria teen
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers