Victoria police seek missing ‘high-risk’ 16-year-old boy

Police in Victoria, B.C., are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 16-year-old boy they say is at “high risk.”

Koen Knorr was last seen on Dec. 18 in the 3000 block of Blanshard Street, and was reported missing on Tuesday.

Police said he has a wound on one hand that needs medical treatment.

The teen’s disappearance comes as temperatures plunge. Tuesday’s forecast for Victoria projects overnight low temperatures of -9 C, followed by daytime highs on Wednesday of -6 C.

The teen is described as five-foot-five with a slim build, brown eyes and curly brown hair.

He is known to wear dark-coloured pants, high-top sneakers and a puffy jacket, and often wears a bandana on his face and a toque or a baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Victoria police at 250-995-7654.