Cash, guns and fentanyl seized from Victoria home, 2 suspects arrested

Police in Victoria seized weapons, more than $50,000 in cash and two kilograms of drugs during a raid in the downtown area last month.

Officers executed the search warrant in a suite in a residential temporary housing facility in the 800-block of Johnson Street on Dec. 20. Two firearms, two airsoft pistols, and suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine were among the haul.

Two suspects were arrested and released, but the Victoria Police Department is recommending firearms and drug trafficking charges against them both, it said in a Friday news release.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the department at 250-995-7654, extension 1. Crime Stoppers can be reached anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

