Crime

Cash, guns and fentanyl seized from Victoria home, 2 suspects arrested

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted January 6, 2023 7:51 pm
The Victoria Police Department seized more than $50,000 in cash, along with four weapons and two kilograms of drugs in a home search on Dec. 20, 2022. View image in full screen
The Victoria Police Department seized more than $50,000 in cash, along with four weapons and two kilograms of drugs in a home search on Dec. 20, 2022. Handout/Victoria Police Department

Police in Victoria seized weapons, more than $50,000 in cash and two kilograms of drugs during a raid in the downtown area last month.

Officers executed the search warrant in a suite in a residential temporary housing facility in the 800-block of Johnson Street on Dec. 20. Two firearms, two airsoft pistols, and suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine were among the haul.

Two suspects were arrested and released, but the Victoria Police Department is recommending firearms and drug trafficking charges against them both, it said in a Friday news release.

Trending Now

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the department at 250-995-7654, extension 1. Crime Stoppers can be reached anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

FentanylDrug TraffickingVictoria policeVictoria crimeVicPDtoxic drug supplyDowntown Victoria
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

