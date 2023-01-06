B.C. fugitive accused of deactivating ankle bracelet, fleeing before trial

Send this page to someone via email

Surrey RCMP are hunting for a fugitive accused of tampering with his electronic ankle bracelet and fleeing ahead of a trial on robbery and unlawful confinement charges.

Jaden Kahnapace-Newton is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

Mounties say Kahnapace-Newton was released from jail on Sept. 18 as he awaited a trial on 14 charges related to a trio of robberies in October 2021.

His release conditions included electronic monitoring, but police say he appears to have tampered with or removed it.

The warrant was issued on Dec. 1, but police say they have been unable to locate him.

Kahnapace-Newton is described as being in his early 20s, just over six-foot-one tall and 243 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say he is known to frequent the Lower Mainland in B.C. as well as Calgary in Alberta.

Anyone who sees him is asked to use caution and to call police immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.