Former junior league hockey executive accused of child sexual exploitation

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A former Junior A hockey team executive is facing child sexual exploitation charges following a two-year investigation by the RCMP.

In June 2024, an employee of the Okotoks Oilers Hockey Association told the RCMP that a former Oilers staff member was soliciting and compensating players for intimate videos and pictures. The investigation identified multiple victims who were underage minor league hockey players from Saskatchewan and Alberta.

Tyler King, 39, a Canadian citizen living in the U.S., was arrested on Friday at a Canada-U.S. border crossing in Ontario and is expected to return to Alberta later this week.

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He is facing charges including three counts of luring a person under 18, sexual exploitation of a young person and making child pornography.

Three players, all under 18, were victimized, Alberta RCMP told reporters at a news conference.

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In Okotoks, King served as the hockey team’s assistant general manager of business operations. He was also the play-by-play voice of the team for two seasons.

King moved to B.C. in 2024, where he worked for the Nanaimo Clippers Junior A Hockey Team.

It is unlikely that the B.C.-based team was aware of the allegations against King when he was hired, police said, noting there may also be victims in that province, Saskatchewan and Ontario, as well as in the Alberta communities of Fort McMurray and Brooks.

The 39-year-old was working at the State University of New York’s campus in Oswego prior to his arrest late last week, police said. Alberta RCMP were unsure whether he is under investigation south of the border.

The number of potential victims remains unclear, according to police, who said the investigation remains active.

The RCMP is urging any victims to speak with police.