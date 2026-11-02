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Politics

Saskatchewan considers hospitality-specific human trafficking legislation

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted November 2, 2026 4:56 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s hospitality industry trains to prevent human trafficking'
Saskatoon’s hospitality industry trains to prevent human trafficking
RELATED: Saskatoon's hospitality industry trains to prevent human trafficking – Feb 22, 2026
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The Saskatchewan’s government has introduced legislation to address human trafficking in the hospitality sector, including at hotels, motels and short-term rental providers.

The legislation creates new reporting requirements for the industry to address human trafficking and better protect victims. It comes as hotels, motels and short-term rentals are frequently being used as sites for human trafficking-related activities, the province said in a news release.

“These amendments build on our government’s commitment to combat human trafficking and hold offenders accountable while keeping our communities safe,” Justice Minister Time McLeod said in that news release.

The proposed changes to the act will require hotel operators, online platforms and ride-for-hire services to report suspected human trafficking to police.

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Hotels will also be obliged to keep more details in their customer registers, which must be provided to police if there are grounds to believe the information is relevant to suspected trafficking. Police will be required to do written and annual reports when that information is accessed.

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Human trafficking is often committed out of plain sight by mobile perpetrators, according to the Saskatchewan government. It said this combination of factors makes hotels and other forms of lodging more likely sites for the crime to take place.

Hospitality Saskatchewan praised the move in the provincial news release. Jim Bence, the group’s president and CEO, said the strengthened legislation and reporting requirements will help the industry support law enforcement and keep communities safe.

Click to play video: 'Precedent setting sentencing in Saskatchewan human trafficking trial'
Precedent setting sentencing in Saskatchewan human trafficking trial

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