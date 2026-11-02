Saskatchewan considers hospitality-specific human trafficking legislation

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan’s government has introduced legislation to address human trafficking in the hospitality sector, including at hotels, motels and short-term rental providers.

The legislation creates new reporting requirements for the industry to address human trafficking and better protect victims. It comes as hotels, motels and short-term rentals are frequently being used as sites for human trafficking-related activities, the province said in a news release.

“These amendments build on our government’s commitment to combat human trafficking and hold offenders accountable while keeping our communities safe,” Justice Minister Time McLeod said in that news release.

The proposed changes to the act will require hotel operators, online platforms and ride-for-hire services to report suspected human trafficking to police.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Hotels will also be obliged to keep more details in their customer registers, which must be provided to police if there are grounds to believe the information is relevant to suspected trafficking. Police will be required to do written and annual reports when that information is accessed.

Story continues below advertisement

Human trafficking is often committed out of plain sight by mobile perpetrators, according to the Saskatchewan government. It said this combination of factors makes hotels and other forms of lodging more likely sites for the crime to take place.

Hospitality Saskatchewan praised the move in the provincial news release. Jim Bence, the group’s president and CEO, said the strengthened legislation and reporting requirements will help the industry support law enforcement and keep communities safe.