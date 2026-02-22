Saskatoon’s hospitality industry trains to prevent human trafficking

Feb. 22 is National Human Trafficking Awareness Day and this year, the hospitality industry in Saskatchewan has put a spotlight on the crime that lurks in the shadows.
With hotels being a common venue for human trafficking, the Hotel Association of Canada launched a nationwide campaign called No Room for Trafficking, in hopes of having all hotel staff trained in prevention.
Saskatoon Destination Marketing Hotels Board vice-chair Kecia Batting says the training really helped hotel staff become aware of the signs of trafficking.
“(The training program taught) our staff how to recognize the signs, to see, to take the precautions on how to address the situation, just the signs to look for,” shared Batting.
The signs of trafficking can sometimes be hard to spot. RCMP said victims can be exploited through forced sexual services, forced labour and organ removal. Some human trafficking victims are not aware of their surroundings or are unable to provide identification documents. Some have bruises or brand-like tattoos and are frequently accompanied by a trafficker.
According to data from Statistics Canada, in 2024 Saskatchewan exceeded the national rate of human trafficking with 154 incidents reported from 2014 to 2024.
“Creating awareness for it is very, very important in our community because sometimes we don’t think about that this is happening in our communities,” said Batting.
To try to lower these numbers across the country, Canadian singer Paul Brandt has taken up the cause. Brandt’s #notinmycity foundation raises awareness and support for victims of human trafficking.
“Not only is it one of the fastest growing crimes in our country, but it’s an over $180-billion per year industry; traffickers in Canada are making over $280,000 per year per victim,” explained Brandt.
While on tour, Brandt also worked with performing centres like TCU, sharing ways local businesses can help prevent this crime.
“You know, in Saskatchewan now, both main airports, we’re seeing a hotel industry that are coming on board,” Brandt said. “We’re seeing support from performance venues. Everyone’s looking for the way that they can contribute. And I love that!”
