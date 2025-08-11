‘This vehicle stands out’: New appeal in deadly targeted Surrey shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Do you recognize this distinctive red car?

If you do, homicide investigators want to hear from you.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) says the red Dodge Charger was used in the targeted killing of 29-year-old Jaskaran Singh Minhas in Surrey, B.C., this spring.

Minhas was found with fatal gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of his vehicle on 120 Street near 79 Avenue just before 5:30 p.m. on March 3.

In an update on Monday, IHIT said the vehicle was subsequently dumped and torched in Delta.

But police believe the vehicle was also used in the planning phase of the attack, and said it was spotted in an area of Abbotsford near the U.S. border and in the Fleetwood neighbourhood of Surrey leading up to the shooting.

“This vehicle stands out and we urge anyone that has any information on the vehicle and/or the occupants to come forward,” Cpl. IHIT Cpl. Sukhi Dhesi said in a media release.

“This is a tragic event for Mr. (Minhas’s) family, and they are asking anyone with information about this homicide to come forward and assist in getting answers about the loss of their son.”

Minhas’s family also released a statement on Monday, urging anyone with information to come forward.

“We are heartbroken parents desperately seeking answers about what happened to our son, Jaskaran. He was tragically killed in a gang-related incident, and since that day, our lives have been turned upside down as we cope with this unimaginable loss,” the family said.

“We are still searching for answers. If you were present, heard anything, or saw something, please come forward. You may hold the key to helping us understand why this happened to our son. Even if he is not coming back, all we want is the truth and closure. As parents, we need to know why this happened and who is responsible. No one should lose their child like we have.”

Investigators have previously said that Minhas was known to police and was believed to have had connections to organized crime.

IHIT said it has identified several “persons of interest” in the killing, and that investigators believe multiple people were involved in the hit’s planning and execution.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.