Royal Caribbean passenger injured after cruise ship water slide breaks

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted August 8, 2025 3:53 pm
2 min read
WATCH: Cruise passengers screamed for help as water burst from a shattered slide panel aboard Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas. One adult was injured.
A water slide on Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas broke on Thursday, injuring a guest when an acrylic glass panel fell off while they were going down the slide.

A cruise ship passenger captured the moment the panel on the water slide shattered mid-ride, sending a burst of water into a public area of the ship.

Passengers on the ship could be heard screaming as the water continued to pour onto the deck from the section of the slide where the glass broke. Many people began shouting, “Stop the slide! Stop the slide!” as they began searching for the guest who was on the ride when the incident occurred.

The guest received medical attention and is in stable condition, a Royal Caribbean Group spokesperson told CBS News.

“Our team provided medical care to an adult guest when acrylic glass broke off a water slide as the guest passed through the slide,” said a Royal Caribbean Group spokesperson.

“The guest is being treated for his injuries. The water slide is closed for the remainder of the sailing pending an investigation.”

The cruise is expected to return to Miami on Aug. 9.

The water slide incident comes just two weeks after a Royal Caribbean crew member jumped overboard to his death on the Icon of the Seas ship after allegedly stabbing a colleague, according to the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

The incident occurred on July 24 shortly after 7:30 p.m. while the ship was sailing near the Bahamas. According to police, a 28-year-old female crew member from South Africa was stabbed multiple times by a 35-year-old male crew member, also from South Africa.

Following the incident, the suspect reportedly fled the scene and jumped into the water from the massive ship, where he was retrieved unresponsive by rescue team members and pronounced dead by onboard medical staff, police said.

“The female victim sustained stab wounds to her upper body and was treated and is in stable condition,” they said.

Royal Caribbean did not identify the crew members involved in the incident.

