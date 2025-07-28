Royal Caribbean crew member stabs coworker before jumping overboard: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Royal Caribbean crew member jumped overboard to his death last week on the Icon of the Seas ship after allegedly stabbing a colleague, according to the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

The incident occurred on July 24 shortly after 7:30 p.m. while the ship was sailing near the Bahamas. According to police, a 28-year-old female crew member from South Africa was stabbed multiple times by a 35-year-old male crew member, also from South Africa.

Following the incident, the suspect reportedly fled the scene and jumped into the water from the massive ship, where he was retrieved unresponsive by rescue team members and pronounced dead by onboard medical staff, police said.

“The female victim sustained stab wounds to her upper body and was treated and is in stable condition,” they said.

Royal Caribbean did not identify the crew members involved in the incident.

“Our crew immediately initiated a search and rescue operation, but unfortunately the crew member passed away,” Royal Caribbean said in a statement to CBS News. “We extend our condolences to the crew member’s family and loved ones. To respect their privacy, we have no additional details to share.”

Police noted that an autopsy is scheduled to determine the exact cause of death of the male crew member as the investigation continues.

Passengers on board the Icon of the Seas, the world’s largest cruise ship, shared videos online showing crew members running to help the man who jumped overboard. A voice can be heard saying, “Oscar, Oscar, Oscar,” which is believed to be code for man overboard.

In another video shared on TikTok, passengers can be seen gathering on the sides of the ship, looking across the water. One woman says she can see the man who went overboard.

In another clip shared on the social media platform, a man can be seen lying motionless on the rescue boat while the medical team members try to sit him up.

The ship was heading to the Bahamas’ CocoCay as part of a seven-night cruise at the time.

The incident comes nearly a month after a man jumped off a Disney cruise ship to save his daughter, who fell overboard while the ship was on its way back to South Florida.

On June 29, crew members from the Disney Dream rescue team pulled the girl and her father into a small boat as the cruise ship was returning to Fort Lauderdale from the Bahamas on the last day of the voyage, according to Disney and passengers who recorded the rescue on video.

A video shared on TikTok showed the man treading water with his daughter in his arms. He handed her over to the rescue team before getting in the boat.

In a statement, a Disney spokesperson said, “We commend our crew members for their exceptional skills and prompt actions, which ensured the safe return of both guests to the ship within minutes.”

“We are committed to the safety and well-being of our guests, and this incident highlights the effectiveness of our safety protocols,” the company added.

According to a 2020 report from the Cruise Lines International Association, the odds of going overboard are unlikely.

From 2009 to 2019, there were 212 people reported overboard, with 48 of those passengers successfully rescued. Year over year, there has been a “significant decline” in both the number of overboard incidents and the number of fatalities.

— With files from The Associated Press