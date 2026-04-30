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1 comment

  1. M
    April 30, 2026 at 5:19 pm

    All subject to predatory gouging of consumers…..sorry, “dynamic pricing”….

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Uber to introduce hotel booking feature and ‘room service’ options

By Rachel Goodman Global News
Posted April 30, 2026 4:59 pm
2 min read
FILE - An Uber sign is displayed at the company's headquarters in San Francisco, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. View image in full screen
FILE - An Uber sign is displayed at the company's headquarters in San Francisco on Sept. 12, 2022. AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File
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Uber announced on Wednesday that U.S. and global customers will soon be able to book hotels and vacation rentals on its app and even order room service to their hotel rooms, as it seeks to transition to an end-to-end travel platform.

“Uber is becoming an app for everything, Dara Khosrowshahi, Uber’s CEO, said during a product announcement.

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New Uber feature allows women select female drivers
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The app, founded in 2009 in San Francisco by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick as a simple cab-hailing service, will pilot and expand its hotel reservation service to U.S. users beginning in June before rolling out a global update.

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More than 700,000 hotels and Vrbo properties will be bookable on the app later this year through a partnership with Expedia, the company said.

Uber rides will be integrated directly into the Expedia app beginning in June, while Expedia’s hotel inventory will be consolidated into the Uber app.

“Travel should feel effortless,” Expedia Group CEO Ariane Gorin said in the announcement.

Other accommodation and travel booking sites like Airbnb and Booking.com also have their own apps.

Other ride-sharing apps, like Lyft, which offer standard ride options, luxury vehicles, and services such as bike and scooter rentals, as well as assisted rides, do not currently offer hotel booking services, like Uber plans to.

Uber is also introducing Travel Mode within the Uber and Uber Eats apps, which will suggest popular tourist destinations, enable OpenTable reservations and introduce Uber’s version of “room service” where users can order items to be delivered directly to their hotel room door.

The rollout will also include a spate of updates for Uber One customers, including the ability to request items from any store — even those not listed on the app — and the option to book Uber Black or Uber Black SUV, with the driver arriving with a drink or snack in hand.

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The move is aimed at boosting Uber One memberships, the app’s subscription service, which costs US$9.99 a month, by offering a range of discounts and credit rewards for customers who sign up and book their travel through the app.

At the end of 2025, Uber said it had 46 million Uber One members, up 55 percent from the year prior, and that Uber One had become integral to customer retention.

The app’s new offerings will offer 10 percent back in Uber credits and 20 percent off hotel bookings.

The announcement follows a series of restructuring efforts and new business partnerships aimed at expanding the app’s functionality.

Earlier this year, Uber introduced a robotaxi and added an in-app parking reservation option. It also announced Uber Air as part of its aerial ridesharing service, which will allow users to book flights.

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