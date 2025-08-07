Girl Guides of Canada suspends U.S. trips over restrictions, safety concerns

Send this page to someone via email

Girl Guides of Canada says it is pausing all trips to the U.S. starting next month over concerns some members could be impacted by border changes put in place by the Trump administration.

In an email to Global News, the organization said it had made the decision to pause U.S.-bound trips as of Sept. 1 “after careful consideration.”

“This decision is rooted in our commitment to inclusivity and the safety of all our members,” Girl Guides wrote. “At Girl Guides of Canada, we prioritize creating a safe, inclusive and accepting environment for all members. These values extend to the travel experiences we offer.”

The organization did not say how long the pause will last, but said it affects both previously approved and future trips.

Previously-approved trips are not cancelled, the group said, and will instead travel to alternative destinations.

Girl Guides says recent restrictions “put on equal entry” into the U.S. prompted the change, saying some members who may hold citizenship from non-Canadian countries could be impacted by the Trump administration’s new rules.

The federal government in April updated its travel advisory for the U.S., advising people to co-operate and be “forthcoming” when speaking with authorities at the border crossing, adding they could face detention if denied entry.

Canadians were told to “expect scrutiny” when crossing ports of entry and to expect questioning and potential search of their electronic devices.

“Comply and be forthcoming in all interactions with border authorities,” the advisory read. “If you are denied entry, you could be detained while awaiting deportation.”

President Donald Trump also signed a travel ban in June, which was placed on citizens from 12 predominantly African and Middle Eastern countries, including Iran, Somalia, Afghanistan and Libya.

The Girl Guides aren’t the first organization to cancel trips as tensions between Canada and the U.S. continue amid Trump’s ongoing trade war.

In April, some Canadian school districts, including British Columbia’s largest in Surrey, put all field trips down south on hold to prevent any “negative experiences at the border.”

Some Canadians have also cancelled business trips to the U.S., with Flight Centre Travel Group Canada reporting business travel by air between the two countries declined by close to 40 per cent year-over-year in February.

Academics in Canada have also been advised to avoid non-essential travel to the U.S., with an advocacy group in April cautioning university and college professors about the “evolving political landscape.”

The group said some academics in certain categories should “exercise particular caution,” including those who are also from a country identified as likely to be subject to a travel ban, and people who have expressed negative opinions about the Trump administration or its policies.

There has been a decrease in the number of Canadians heading to the U.S. for much of 2025, with Statistics Canada data showing the number of return trips from the U.S. by car having declined by 33.1 per cent in June compared to a year earlier.

Return trips from the U.S. by air also dropped by 22.1 per cent compared to the same month in 2024.