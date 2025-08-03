Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Montrealer’s kin wants better parole board transparency after killer’s leave OKed

By Sidhartha Banerjee The Canadian Press
Posted August 3, 2025 4:49 pm
3 min read
Brigitte Serre is shown in this handout image provided by the Serre family. The family of a Montreal woman murdered nearly 20 years ago say they want better communication from the parole board after learning their daughter's killer was granted increased freedoms.
Brigitte Serre is shown in this handout image provided by the Serre family. The family of a Montreal woman murdered nearly 20 years ago say they want better communication from the parole board after learning their daughter's killer was granted increased freedoms. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Serre family
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The family of a Montreal woman murdered nearly 20 years ago says they want better communication from the parole board after learning their daughter’s killer was granted increased freedoms.

Sébastien Simon was convicted of first-degree murder in the killing of 17-year-old Brigitte Serre, who was stabbed 72 times during a gas station robbery on Jan. 25, 2006 in St. Leonard, in east-end Montreal.

Simon was recently granted five days a week of escorted temporary absences, up from two days a week, allowing for up to 40 hours a week to take part in a community service program for one year.

Darlene Ryan, Brigitte’s stepmother, said seeing that change in conditions left the family outraged, as they have steadfastly fought against increased freedoms and a return to a Quebec institution for Simon.

Ryan said in an interview Sunday the family had been warned at the beginning of the year there would be an administrative hearing. Late last month, they were informed of the change in conditions after the fact.

Story continues below advertisement

“I was hit with the truck, you know,” Ryan said. “It’s supposed to be 25 years.”

Simon had previously been granted two days a week for supervised community service, which Serre’s family had opposed.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The report into Simon’s recent hearing found that after completing several programs, he appears “to be ready for the next step in your reintegration with a more liberal release, though not without some apprehension or fear of the unknown on your part.” The board noted Simon, now in his late 30s, has been dealing with contributing factors, like controlling his emotions, managing his impulsiveness and curbing substance abuse.

The report also noted several letters sent by Serrre’s family. “They believe that you are manipulating the justice system and that you do not accept the consequences of your actions,” the parole board summary reads.

The family has a simple request: the right to be informed in advance of any decisions.

“To be aware of each step, and to be authorized to speak out,” Ryan said. “You know, we had no say in this matter this time.”

Ryan, who became a longtime victims’ rights advocate since her stepdaughter’s killing, said families should be kept up-to-speed on each step and says having spoken to a lot of victims over the years, it’s dealing with the Parole Board of Canada victims find most difficult.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s already hard enough when you’re going through the courts for victims … we don’t have a lot of rights,” Ryan said. “But in the penal system, we have none.”

Trending Now

Ryan admits victims’ families don’t necessarily offer an unbiased opinion. She understands the system is predicated on rehabilitation, but there are limits.

“Obviously we’re victims and we don’t want the killers of our loved ones out, we’re not 100-per-cent objective on this, let’s be honest,” Ryan said. “But just looking at it, even from a citizen’s point of view, we are letting out killers.”

The board did not attach any specific conditions regarding the family. Simon is incarcerated elsewhere in Canada.

“Your temporary escorted absences will be a very long distance from the victims and accidental contact would be highly unlikely,” the board wrote.

Serre’s father, Bruno, said he understands that Simon will likely eventually be released from prison, but the pain of losing his daughter won’t ever subside.

“The life sentence, that’s for us, the victims, not for him,” Serre said. “He’ll get out of prison one day, but we’ll be left to live with our daughter’s death for the rest of our lives.”

Click to play video: 'Ruling allowing Quebec mosque shooter to seek parole after 25 years met with disappointment'
Ruling allowing Quebec mosque shooter to seek parole after 25 years met with disappointment
Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices