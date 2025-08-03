Montrealer’s kin wants better parole board transparency after killer’s leave OKed

Send this page to someone via email

The family of a Montreal woman murdered nearly 20 years ago says they want better communication from the parole board after learning their daughter’s killer was granted increased freedoms.

Sébastien Simon was convicted of first-degree murder in the killing of 17-year-old Brigitte Serre, who was stabbed 72 times during a gas station robbery on Jan. 25, 2006 in St. Leonard, in east-end Montreal.

Simon was recently granted five days a week of escorted temporary absences, up from two days a week, allowing for up to 40 hours a week to take part in a community service program for one year.

Darlene Ryan, Brigitte’s stepmother, said seeing that change in conditions left the family outraged, as they have steadfastly fought against increased freedoms and a return to a Quebec institution for Simon.

Ryan said in an interview Sunday the family had been warned at the beginning of the year there would be an administrative hearing. Late last month, they were informed of the change in conditions after the fact.

“I was hit with the truck, you know,” Ryan said. “It’s supposed to be 25 years.”

Simon had previously been granted two days a week for supervised community service, which Serre’s family had opposed.

The report into Simon’s recent hearing found that after completing several programs, he appears “to be ready for the next step in your reintegration with a more liberal release, though not without some apprehension or fear of the unknown on your part.” The board noted Simon, now in his late 30s, has been dealing with contributing factors, like controlling his emotions, managing his impulsiveness and curbing substance abuse.

The report also noted several letters sent by Serrre’s family. “They believe that you are manipulating the justice system and that you do not accept the consequences of your actions,” the parole board summary reads.

The family has a simple request: the right to be informed in advance of any decisions.

“To be aware of each step, and to be authorized to speak out,” Ryan said. “You know, we had no say in this matter this time.”

Ryan, who became a longtime victims’ rights advocate since her stepdaughter’s killing, said families should be kept up-to-speed on each step and says having spoken to a lot of victims over the years, it’s dealing with the Parole Board of Canada victims find most difficult.

“It’s already hard enough when you’re going through the courts for victims … we don’t have a lot of rights,” Ryan said. “But in the penal system, we have none.”

Ryan admits victims’ families don’t necessarily offer an unbiased opinion. She understands the system is predicated on rehabilitation, but there are limits.

“Obviously we’re victims and we don’t want the killers of our loved ones out, we’re not 100-per-cent objective on this, let’s be honest,” Ryan said. “But just looking at it, even from a citizen’s point of view, we are letting out killers.”

The board did not attach any specific conditions regarding the family. Simon is incarcerated elsewhere in Canada.

“Your temporary escorted absences will be a very long distance from the victims and accidental contact would be highly unlikely,” the board wrote.

Serre’s father, Bruno, said he understands that Simon will likely eventually be released from prison, but the pain of losing his daughter won’t ever subside.

“The life sentence, that’s for us, the victims, not for him,” Serre said. “He’ll get out of prison one day, but we’ll be left to live with our daughter’s death for the rest of our lives.”