Marylène Levesque murder: CSC commissioner calls Eustachio Gallese parole ‘entirely inappropriate’

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) on Wednesday discussed results of a federal investigation into the murder of Marylène Levesque by Eustachio Gallese, calling the parole strategy for the latter “entirely inappropriate.” Anne Kelly, the CSC commissioner said “not enough information has been shared in this case” and made several recommendations. Levesque, 22, who had been working at an erotic massage parlour, was killed in a hotel in Sainte-Foy in January of 2020 while the 51-year-old Gallese was on day parole.