Recipe: Raspberry Mignonette for oysters

Raspberry Mignonette

Ingredients:

• 1/2 cup (120 mL) red wine vinegar

• 1/4 cup (60 mL) Champagne vinegar

• 1 tbsp fresh lemon juice

• 3/4 cup (180 mL) fresh raspberries, lightly crushed (or use whole if preferred for aesthetics)

• 3 tbsp shallots, finely minced

• 1 tsp black pepper, coarsely cracked (adjust to taste)

• 1 1/2 tbsp honey (or to taste, depending on berry ripeness)

• 1/2 tsp fine sea salt

• 1/2 cup (120 mL) cold water

• 3/4 cup (180 mL) dry white wine

Method:

1. Macerate the shallots: In a mixing bowl, combine the red wine vinegar, Champagne vinegar, lemon juice, honey, and salt. Stir until the honey and salt dissolve fully. Add the minced shallots and let sit for 10–15 minutes to mellow.

2. Build the mignonette: Add the raspberries (lightly crush with a spoon or muddler to release flavor but retain some visual texture), cracked black pepper, white wine, and cold water. Stir gently.

3. Balance the flavour: Taste and adjust:

◦ More lemon juice for brightness

◦ More honey if raspberries are tart

◦ More pepper if you want a spicier finish

4. Let it rest: Transfer to a non-reactive container. Let it rest in the fridge at least 2 hours, ideally overnight, to allow flavours to meld.

5. Service & plating: Strain if desired for a more refined version, or serve as-is for rustic texture and visual appeal. Serve chilled, spooned over oysters or chilled shellfish.