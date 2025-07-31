SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Evacuation order issued for fire burning north of Cameron Lake on Vancouver Island

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 31, 2025 3:40 pm
B.C. warns of increased fire risk going into August long weekend
B.C. officials are warning hot, dry conditions could ramp up the provincial wildfire risk.
The Regional District of Nanaimo has issued a state of emergency and an evacuation order for properties on the north side of Cameron Lake due to a new wildfire.

The evacuation order, which took effect just before 11 a.m., covers the north side of the lake, including Chalet Road and Little Qualicum Falls Provincial Park.

The Wesley Ridge fire was discovered just before midnight on Wednesday and is currently 20 hectares in size. THe fire is burning in a steep, densely forested hillside making for difficult firefighting conditions.

Fortunately for the communities of Port Alberni, Tofino and Ucluelet, the fire is burning on the opposite side of the lake from Highway 4.

BC Wildfire Service fire information officer Kimberly Kelly said the fire was showing Rank 2 and Rank 3 behaviour, meaning “a low, vigorous ground-surface fire with open flame visible.”

The wildfire service has 40 personnel on the ground, along with crews from Coombs and Dashwood, backed by helicopters, and has requested air tankers.

 

