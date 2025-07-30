Wildfire north of Peachland triggers ‘tactical evacuations’

Emergency officials said they were conducting “tactical evacuations” of about 400 properties north of Peachland due to an out-of-control wildfire on Wednesday evening.
The fire, burning between Peachland and West Kelowna at Drought Hill, is currently estimated at 12 hectares in size, and has also forced significant closures to Highway 97 and Highway 97-C.
The Central Okanagan Regional District has activated its emergency operations centre, and says municipal and BC Wildfire Service firefighters are responding.
The evacuations affect properties east of Trepanier Bench Road, south of Highway 97C and north of Highway 97. An emergency reception centre has been established at Peachland Community Centre, 4450 6th Street.
The Kelowna RCMP is warning people to stay out of the area on the ground and in Okanagan Lake.
Boaters are also being told to stay well away, as firefighting aircraft will need to dip in to pick up water.
Officials believe the fire was sparked by a truck carrying a piece of equipment.
The Transportation Ministry says Highway 97 is closed in both directions between Peachland and the Highway 97-C junction.
Highway 97-C is also closed between the Highway 5A junction and the Highway 97 junction.
