SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Sponsored by
BCAA
Sponsored by
BCAA
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Wildfire north of Peachland triggers ‘tactical evacuations’

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 30, 2025 6:57 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Out-of-control wildfire burning near Peachland closes part of Highway 97'
Out-of-control wildfire burning near Peachland closes part of Highway 97
WATCH: An out-of-control wildfire in the Okanagan has Highway 97 closed in both directions between Peachland and the Highway 97C junction. Highway 97C is also closed between the junction and Kane Valley Road, just east of Merritt.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Emergency officials said they were conducting “tactical evacuations” of about 400 properties north of Peachland due to an out-of-control wildfire on Wednesday evening.

The fire, burning between Peachland and West Kelowna at Drought Hill, is currently estimated at 12 hectares in size, and has also forced significant closures to Highway 97 and Highway 97-C.

The Central Okanagan Regional District has activated its emergency operations centre, and says municipal and BC Wildfire Service firefighters are responding.

The evacuations affect properties east of Trepanier Bench Road, south of Highway 97C and north of Highway 97. An emergency reception centre has been established at Peachland Community Centre, 4450 6th Street.

Click to play video: 'B.C. warns of increased fire risk going into August long weekend'
B.C. warns of increased fire risk going into August long weekend
Trending Now

The Kelowna RCMP is warning people to stay out of the area on the ground and in Okanagan Lake.

Story continues below advertisement

Boaters are also being told to stay well away, as firefighting aircraft will need to dip in to pick up water.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Officials believe the fire was sparked by a truck carrying a piece of equipment.

The Transportation Ministry says Highway 97 is closed in both directions between Peachland and the Highway 97-C junction.

Highway 97-C is also closed between the Highway 5A junction and the Highway 97 junction.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices