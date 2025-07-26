SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Lifestyle

Saturday Sips: Filipino-inspired cocktails

By Taylor Kare, head bartender, H Tasting Lounge at The Westin Bayshore, Vancouver Special to Global News
Posted July 26, 2025 11:00 am
1 min read
FILE - One of the recipes uses black tea leaves. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File). View image in full screen
FILE - One of the recipes uses black tea leaves. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File). AG
Theme: Filipino-inspired cocktails

Cocktails:

1. T & TEA

Ingredients:
45mL Lemongrass infused Tanduay Gold
15mL alternative acid (or supasawa)
130mL H2 sweet tea
Infuse 3 cracked stalks of lemongrass into 1 bottle of rum for 2 hours up to 1 day, depending on taste.

Alternative acid:
300mL water
9g citric
6g malic
0.9g tartaric
0.9g kosher salt
Stir well to combine; this replaces lime or lemon in cocktails without waste.

H2 Sweet Tea:
1L boiling water
20g loose leaf black tea (Taylor is using Westin Blend)
400mL 2:1 simple syrup
Steep tea for 20-30 minutes until strong; strain tea leaves and add simple syrup to tea. Allow to reach
room temperature before refrigerating to prevent cloudiness.

Method:
Build cocktail in Collins glass with ice, garnish with cracked lemongrass stock.

2. “Safe Escape” (Spirit-Free Cocktail)
Ingredients:
20mL Mango puree
12mL Coconut syrup
24mL Acid Adjusted grapefruit
68mL Aloe Vera Juice
12mL Condensed milk

Method:
Add all ingredients into a shaker. Shake hard to combine. Dirty dump into black tiki mug and top with crushed ice. Garnish with pineapple slice, mint and mallow flower

