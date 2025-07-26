Saturday Sips: Filipino-inspired cocktails

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Theme: Filipino-inspired cocktails

Cocktails:

1. T & TEA

Ingredients:

45mL Lemongrass infused Tanduay Gold

15mL alternative acid (or supasawa)

130mL H2 sweet tea

Infuse 3 cracked stalks of lemongrass into 1 bottle of rum for 2 hours up to 1 day, depending on taste.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Alternative acid:

300mL water

9g citric

6g malic

0.9g tartaric

0.9g kosher salt

Stir well to combine; this replaces lime or lemon in cocktails without waste.

H2 Sweet Tea:

1L boiling water

20g loose leaf black tea (Taylor is using Westin Blend)

400mL 2:1 simple syrup

Steep tea for 20-30 minutes until strong; strain tea leaves and add simple syrup to tea. Allow to reach

room temperature before refrigerating to prevent cloudiness.

Method:

Build cocktail in Collins glass with ice, garnish with cracked lemongrass stock.

Story continues below advertisement

2. “Safe Escape” (Spirit-Free Cocktail)

Ingredients:

20mL Mango puree

12mL Coconut syrup

24mL Acid Adjusted grapefruit

68mL Aloe Vera Juice

12mL Condensed milk

Method:

Add all ingredients into a shaker. Shake hard to combine. Dirty dump into black tiki mug and top with crushed ice. Garnish with pineapple slice, mint and mallow flower