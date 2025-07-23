Menu

Crime

Calgary parents sentenced to 6 years in prison for boy’s scalding death

By Bill Graveland The Canadian Press
Posted July 23, 2025 3:16 pm
2 min read
30-year-old Michael Sinclair and 33-year-old Sonya Pasqua of Calgary have pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of their 18-month-old son Gabriel. View image in full screen
30-year-old Michael Sinclair and 33-year-old Sonya Pasqua of Calgary pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of their 18-month-old son Gabriel. Photo provided to Global News
A Calgary couple who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the scalding death of their toddler have each been sentenced to six years in prison.

Sonya Pasqua and Michael Sinclair pleaded guilty last year to manslaughter in the death of Gabriel Sinclair-Pasqua.

The 18-month-old died in October 2021 from an infection and head trauma. He had major burns to a third of his body and was emaciated.

An agreed statement of facts said the parents didn’t seek medical treatment after the toddler was scalded with boiling water and his burns were treated with honey.

A pediatric surgeon testified the burns would have required emergency medical care and immediate hospitalization.

Prosecutor Vicki Faulkner told a sentencing hearing back in May that the couple saw their son as a paycheque.

Story continues below advertisement

At that time, the Crown was calling for an eight-year prison sentence.

Court previously heard a text exchange between the parents that discussed how Gabriel needed to heal “cause we still need him as a paycheque.”

Click to play video: 'Judge deliberates sentence for parents of 18-month-old Gabirel Pasqua-Sinclair'
Judge deliberates sentence for parents of 18-month-old Gabirel Pasqua-Sinclair

“This was not a case of a spontaneous lashing out causing the death of Gabriel. This was not a case of parents who believed in alternative medicine and who loved and cared for the child,” Faulkner told the hearing two months ago.

“They witnessed the pain he was in. They cared only for themselves.”

Faulkner said the parents made the boy suffer.

“The harm and the pain of extreme burns to 33 per cent of his body for, at the very least, a week – how long he suffered is unknown, as selfishly both accused told conflicting stories to police.”

Story continues below advertisement

The boy was taken by Child and Family Services as a newborn, after his mother tested positive for cocaine, alcohol and marijuana, and he was placed in the care of a great-uncle and aunt in Taber.

Trending Now
Alice Finley holds her great nephew Gabriel Pasqua, in an undated photo. View image in full screen
Alice Finley holds her great nephew Gabriel Pasqua, in an undated photo. Supplied

He was returned to his parents in Calgary just months before he died.

On Oct. 5, 2021, EMS were called to a home in the 2800 block of 14 Avenue S.E. for reports of an 18-month-old boy in medical distress.

Emergency responders found Gabriel unresponsive and despite their best efforts, the toddler was declared dead on scene.

Click to play video: 'Parents of Gabriel Pasqua plead guilty to manslaughter in toddler’s death'
Parents of Gabriel Pasqua plead guilty to manslaughter in toddler’s death
Story continues below advertisement

— More to come…

© 2025 The Canadian Press

