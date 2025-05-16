Crown wants Calgary couple to spend 8 years in prison for horrific death of their son

Send this page to someone via email

A Crown prosecutor is calling for a Calgary couple who killed their badly burned and emaciated toddler to spend eight years in prison.

Sonya Pasqua and Michael Sinclair pleaded guilty last year to manslaughter after Gabriel Sinclair-Pasqua died in 2021 with major burns to a third of his body.

An agreed statement of facts says the 18-month-old’s parents didn’t seek medical treatment and tried to treat the burns with honey before he died from an infection and head trauma.

A pediatric surgeon told court the burns would have required emergency medical care and immediate hospitalization.

Prosecutor Vicki Faulkner says what the couple did was at the highest end of moral culpability and they saw the boy as a paycheque.

Court heard seven victim impact statements from family members who expressed their grief at the loss of the boy.

