Video link
Headline link
Politics

B.C. premier, Washington state senator to speak live on impact of Trump tariffs

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 23, 2025 1:48 pm
1 min read
David Eby provides update on progress made at Carney’s meeting with premiers
WATCH: Prime Minister Mark Carney is meeting with Canada's premiers today to discuss trade and tariffs ahead of an upcoming deadline from the U.S. president. We have received an update from B.C. Premier David Eby about the progress made so far. Keith Baldrey reports.
B.C. Premier David Eby will be joining Washington state Senator Patty Murray and Washington small business owners on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the impacts of U.S. tariffs on people and businesses on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border.

In a release about the event, which takes place at 12:15 p.m. PT, Murray says U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade war with Canada is “driving down businesses and creating chaos for WA State’s economy.”

The event will be livestreamed above.

Trump has announced he will impose 35 per cent tariffs on all imports from Canada starting Aug. 1. He has already applied 50 per cent tariffs on steel and aluminum and 25 per cent tariffs on cars, excluding U.S.-made parts.

Carney, premiers talk trade as Trump’s new tariff deadline looms

Murray says that Canada is the second-largest export market for Washington state, which exports $7.9 billion in goods and $2.2 billion in services annually.

Washington state imports $17.8 billion in goods from Canada each year, according to Murray, with energy imports accounting for 54 per cent of that total.

Canada is also the largest source of international visitors to the U.S. but border crossings have dropped this June compared to last.

Border crossings compiled by Cascade Gateway and the Whatcom Council of Governments show that in 2024, there were 206,978 border crossings at the four B.C. ports of entry.

In 2025, there were 118,292 crossings, which is a decline of 43 per cent.

This story will be updated following the press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

