MPs, senators to reduce U.S. exchange travel amid trade negotiations

Send this page to someone via email

MPs and senators are set to drastically reduce interparliamentary exchanges with the U.S. Senate and Congress, despite multi-party efforts to save a crucial trade deal with the United States.

Parliamentary funding for intergovernmental legislative exchanges has been flat for years, yet fees have been rising for participation in interparliamentary groups such as those linked to the Commonwealth and NATO.

Last Thursday Conservative Whip Chris Warkentin told a group of MPs who manage House of Commons expenses that the Canada-United States Inter-Parliamentary Group is facing a 40 per cent funding cut, while others are seeing increases.

2:05 Canada unveils $1.5B in relief for some industries hurt by U.S. tariffs

Jeffrey LeBlanc, the House deputy clerk for procedural matters, did not confirm that number but said rising membership and conference fees are leading several groups to reduce travel.

Story continues below advertisement

The Joint Interparliamentary Council, a committee of MPs and senators, made decisions at a closed-door meeting last month on each group’s budget but the minutes of those decisions won’t be made public for weeks.

In March, the council asked both houses to increase funding and proposed allowing MPs and senators to dip into their individual travel budgets for U.S. trips to instead undertake interparliamentary work.