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Canada

MPs, senators to reduce U.S. exchange travel amid trade negotiations

By Dylan Robertson The Canadian Press
Posted May 11, 2026 2:03 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Carney says Canada looking for trade reciprocity with U.S.'
Carney says Canada looking for trade reciprocity with U.S.
Prime Minister Mark Carney says Canada wants to see the United States put forth some concessions a day after announcing his advisory committee on Canada-U.S. economic relations. He says that he is confident his team will achieve a successful trade deal with the U.S. before the July 1 deadline for the latest CUSMA review – Apr 22, 2026
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MPs and senators are set to drastically reduce interparliamentary exchanges with the U.S. Senate and Congress, despite multi-party efforts to save a crucial trade deal with the United States.

Parliamentary funding for intergovernmental legislative exchanges has been flat for years, yet fees have been rising for participation in interparliamentary groups such as those linked to the Commonwealth and NATO.

Last Thursday Conservative Whip Chris Warkentin told a group of MPs who manage House of Commons expenses that the Canada-United States Inter-Parliamentary Group is facing a 40 per cent funding cut, while others are seeing increases.

Click to play video: 'Canada unveils $1.5B in relief for some industries hurt by U.S. tariffs'
Canada unveils $1.5B in relief for some industries hurt by U.S. tariffs

Jeffrey LeBlanc, the House deputy clerk for procedural matters, did not confirm that number but said rising membership and conference fees are leading several groups to reduce travel.

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The Joint Interparliamentary Council, a committee of MPs and senators, made decisions at a closed-door meeting last month on each group’s budget but the minutes of those decisions won’t be made public for weeks.

In March, the council asked both houses to increase funding and proposed allowing MPs and senators to dip into their individual travel budgets for U.S. trips to instead undertake interparliamentary work.

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