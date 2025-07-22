Home invasion crime ring responsible for ‘traumatic’ thefts disbanded: Peel police

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police have arrested 12 individuals, including six minors, and laid 136 charges in connection with a string of violent home invasions and jewelry store robberies across the Greater Toronto Area.

The charges follow an eight-month investigation dubbed Project Night Train, which targeted two interconnected criminal networks responsible for at least 17 incidents between May and December last year.

In a press conference held Tuesday morning, Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich described the crimes as “traumatic,” highlighting the life-altering injuries sustained by several victims.

“These crimes, along with the other incidents investigated in this project, not only caused lasting physical and mental impacts on the victims in our communities but also resulted in a significant financial loss of approximately $2 million in vehicles and jewelry,” said Det. Justin Shoniker, lead investigator of Project Night Train.

Among the most severe incidents investigated was a home invasion that occurred in October 2024, shortly after midnight in Mississauga, in which three suspects violently forced their way into a residence.

During the altercation, the victim was shot in the chest and rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

The victim survived but was left with life-altering injuries.

A week later, two suspects followed victims into a home in Brampton.

One victim was assaulted till unconscious, while a second suspect reversed a stolen vehicle and ran over the victim. That individual was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and while they are expected to recover, police say the incident will be life-changing.

“Although this victim is expected to make a full physical recovery, this incident will obviously have life altering effects,” said Shoniker.

Police say the two incidents, and 15 others like them, were carried out by two criminal groups that often used overlapping and interchangeable offenders to carry out targeted robberies, while recruiting young people for easier repercussions.

In several cases, high-end vehicles and luxury goods were stolen and moved quickly through underground channels, often destined for overseas markets.

“They are giving large cash amounts to these young people who are actually taking the cars. As far as where that money goes, that goes to support their lifestyle. We can be pretty sure that jewelry is actually making its way back into jewelry industry,” said Shoniker.

As of July 22, police have arrested six adults and six young persons and laid a total of 136 criminal charges, ranging from attempted murder and robbery to firearms offences and possession of property obtained by crime.

One additional suspect, a 32-year-old Toronto man, remains at large and is the subject of an active arrest warrant.

At the time of their arrest, five of the accused were already bound by court-imposed bail conditions.

Seven of those arrested remain in custody, two were released on bail with conditions, and three were released on undertakings.

Police say they have recovered nearly half of the approximately $2 million in stolen property, including a Lamborghini Urus, a Mercedes G-Wagon, Louis Vuitton designer bags, luxury clothing, Canadian currency, a loaded firearm, and ammunition.

In addition to enforcement, Milinovich said Peel police are also focused on prevention, particularly when it comes to youth.

Several referrals have been made for the young persons charged and their families to ensure they receive appropriate support services.

Every resident deserves to feel secure in their home,” said Milinovich. “Disrupting these networks and providing youth with alternatives is essential.”

Solicitor General Michael Kerzner acknowledged the rise in organized criminal activity and violent home invasions.

“Much of Canada has seen a troubling rise in violent and organized crime,” said Kerzner. “People have had enough.”