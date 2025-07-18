Woman dead man arrested in Richmond, B.C. homicide: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A woman is dead and a man has been arrested in what police are calling a homicide in Richmond, B.C.

Richmond RCMP said officers were called to a “serious incident” at a home on Capstan Way near Sexsmith Road around 10:40 a.m. on Friday.

Officers arrived to find the victim, who was rushed to hospital but did not survive.

Police have not said whether the victim and suspect knew one another, but said there was no ongoing risk to public safety.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) will now take conduct of the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.