Video link
Headline link
Entertainment

2025 Emmy Awards nominations: ‘Severance’ and ‘The Studio’ dominate

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted July 15, 2025 3:48 pm
5 min read
Click to play video: 'Nominees revealed for 77th annual Emmy Awards'
Nominees revealed for 77th annual Emmy Awards
WATCH: Harvey Guillén and Brenda Song announced the nominees for the 77th annual Emmy Awards on Tuesday morning. In this video, we reveal the nominees for nominees for lead actor in a drama series, lead actress in a drama series, outstanding drama series, lead actor in a comedy series, lead actor in a comedy series, and outstanding comedy series.
The nominees for the 2025 Primetime Emmy Awards were unveiled Tuesday — and while we won’t know the winners until September, AppleTV+ has dominated the nominations.

Severance dominated the field with 27 nominations, while The Studio led comedy nominees with a record-tying 23.

No other dramas came close to the dystopian workplace series Severance, which achieved a convergence of acclaim and audience buzz for its second season that brought an expected Emmy bounty.

Lead acting nominations came for Adam Scott and Britt Lower for what amounted to dual roles as their characters’ “innie” work selves and “outie” home selves. Tramell Tillman got a supporting nod for playing their tone-shifting, pineapple-wielding supervisor, and Patricia Arquette was nominated for supporting actress for playing an ousted outcast from the sinister family business at the centre of the show. Ben Stiller got a directing nomination.

Seth Rogen and Catherine O’Hara are among the Canadians who racked up multiple Emmy nominations this year.

Click to play video: 'Seth Rogen & Catherine O’Hara let their real-life friendship inspire ‘The Studio’'
Seth Rogen & Catherine O’Hara let their real-life friendship inspire ‘The Studio’

Both received nods for Rogen’s AppleTV+ cringe comedy The Studio, which broke records Tuesday with 23 Emmy nominations — the most ever for a comedy series in its first season.

That beats the record set in 2021 by Ted Lasso, also from Apple, which scored 20 nominations in its debut year.

Rogen earned nominations for best lead actor in a comedy series, best directing and best writing.

Toronto’s O’Hara, meanwhile, earned two nominations — one as best supporting actress in The Studio, and another for a guest role in HBO zombie drama The Last of Us.

As expected, Emmy voters also heaped love on the so-called “Big Four” of comedy: Hacks, The Bear, Abbott Elementary and Only Murders in the Building. Many of those competing in the drama categories were likely just happy the Emmy-gobbling Shōgun is between seasons.

(Find a complete list of the nominees in the major categories, below.)

Best Drama Series

Andor
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
Paradise
The Pitt
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lotus

Best Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking
The Studio
What We Do in the Shadows

Lead Actor, Drama

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Adam Scott, Severance
Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Lead Actress, Drama

Kathy Bates, Matlock
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Britt Lower, Severance
Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Lead Actor, Comedy

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Seth Rogen, The Studio
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Lead Actress, Comedy

Uzo Aduba, The Residence
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Ederibi, The Bear
Jean Smart, Hacks

Click to play video: 'The Canadian composer behind ‘The White Lotus’ soundtrack'
The Canadian composer behind ‘The White Lotus’ soundtrack

Supporting Actor, Drama

Zach Cherry, Severance
Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
James Marsden, Paradise
Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus
John Turturro, Severance
Tramell Tillman, Severance

Supporting Actress, Drama

Patricia Arquette, Severance
Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
Julianne Nicholson, Paradise
Parker Posey, The White Lotus
Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Supporting Actor, Comedy

Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
Paul W. Downs, Hacks
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Michael Urie, Shrinking
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Supporting Actress, Comedy

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Kathryn Hahn, The Studio
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Catherine O’Hara, The Studio
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Guest Actor, Drama

Giancarlo Esposito, The Boys
Scott Glenn, The White Lotus
Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt
Joe Pantoliano, The Last of Us
Forest Whitaker, Andor
Jeffrey Wright, The Last of Us

Guest Actress, Drama

Jane Alexander, Severance
Gwendoline Christie, Severance
Kaitlyn Dever, The Last of Us
Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale
Catherine O’Hara, The Last of Us

Guest Actor, Comedy

Jon Bernthal, The Bear
Bryan Cranston, The Studio
Dave Franco, The Studio
Ron Howard, The Studio
Martin Scorsese, The Studio
Anthony Mackie, The Studio
Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live

Guest Actress, Comedy

Olivia Colman, The Bear
Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear
Cynthia Erivo, Poker Face
Robby Hoffman, Hacks
Zoe Kravitz, The Studio
Julianne Nicholson, Hacks

Best Reality Competition Series

The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Traitors

Best Limited or Anthology Series

Adolescence
Black Mirror
Dying for Sex
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
The Penguin

Best Television Movie

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
The Gorge
Mountainhead
Nonnas
Rebel Ridge

Lead Actor, Limited Series or Movie

Colin Farrell, The Penguin
Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief
Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Lead Actress, Limited Series or Movie

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
Meghann Fahy, Sirens
Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie

Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Bill Camp, Presumed Innocent
Owen Cooper, Adolescence
Rob Delaney, Dying for Sex
Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocent
Ashley Walters, Adolescence

Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie

Erin Doherty, Adolescence
Ruth Negga, Presumed Innocent
Deirdre O’Connell, The Penguin
Chloë Sevigny, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex
Christine Tremarco, Adolescence

Best Animated Program

Arcane: League of Legends
Bob’s Burgers
Common Side Effects
Love, Death + Robots
The Simpsons


The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards will be held in Los Angeles on Sept. 14.


With files from The Associated Press and The Canadian Press

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

