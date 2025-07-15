2025 Emmy Awards nominations: ‘Severance’ and ‘The Studio’ dominate

Send this page to someone via email

The nominees for the 2025 Primetime Emmy Awards were unveiled Tuesday — and while we won’t know the winners until September, AppleTV+ has dominated the nominations.

Severance dominated the field with 27 nominations, while The Studio led comedy nominees with a record-tying 23.

No other dramas came close to the dystopian workplace series Severance, which achieved a convergence of acclaim and audience buzz for its second season that brought an expected Emmy bounty.

Lead acting nominations came for Adam Scott and Britt Lower for what amounted to dual roles as their characters’ “innie” work selves and “outie” home selves. Tramell Tillman got a supporting nod for playing their tone-shifting, pineapple-wielding supervisor, and Patricia Arquette was nominated for supporting actress for playing an ousted outcast from the sinister family business at the centre of the show. Ben Stiller got a directing nomination.

Story continues below advertisement

Seth Rogen and Catherine O’Hara are among the Canadians who racked up multiple Emmy nominations this year.

6:19 Seth Rogen & Catherine O’Hara let their real-life friendship inspire ‘The Studio’

Both received nods for Rogen’s AppleTV+ cringe comedy The Studio, which broke records Tuesday with 23 Emmy nominations — the most ever for a comedy series in its first season.

That beats the record set in 2021 by Ted Lasso, also from Apple, which scored 20 nominations in its debut year.

Rogen earned nominations for best lead actor in a comedy series, best directing and best writing.

Toronto’s O’Hara, meanwhile, earned two nominations — one as best supporting actress in The Studio, and another for a guest role in HBO zombie drama The Last of Us.

As expected, Emmy voters also heaped love on the so-called “Big Four” of comedy: Hacks, The Bear, Abbott Elementary and Only Murders in the Building. Many of those competing in the drama categories were likely just happy the Emmy-gobbling Shōgun is between seasons.

Story continues below advertisement

(Find a complete list of the nominees in the major categories, below.)

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Best Drama Series

Andor

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

Paradise

The Pitt

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Best Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

The Studio

What We Do in the Shadows

Lead Actor, Drama

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Adam Scott, Severance

Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Lead Actress, Drama

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Britt Lower, Severance

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Lead Actor, Comedy

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Seth Rogen, The Studio

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Lead Actress, Comedy

Uzo Aduba, The Residence

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Ederibi, The Bear

Jean Smart, Hacks

Story continues below advertisement

2:07 The Canadian composer behind ‘The White Lotus’ soundtrack

Supporting Actor, Drama

Zach Cherry, Severance

Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus

James Marsden, Paradise

Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus

John Turturro, Severance

Tramell Tillman, Severance

Supporting Actress, Drama

Patricia Arquette, Severance

Carrie Coon, The White Lotus

Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt

Julianne Nicholson, Paradise

Parker Posey, The White Lotus

Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Supporting Actor, Comedy

Ike Barinholtz, The Studio

Paul W. Downs, Hacks

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Michael Urie, Shrinking

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Supporting Actress, Comedy

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Kathryn Hahn, The Studio

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Catherine O’Hara, The Studio

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Story continues below advertisement

Guest Actor, Drama

Giancarlo Esposito, The Boys

Scott Glenn, The White Lotus

Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt

Joe Pantoliano, The Last of Us

Forest Whitaker, Andor

Jeffrey Wright, The Last of Us

Guest Actress, Drama

Jane Alexander, Severance

Gwendoline Christie, Severance

Kaitlyn Dever, The Last of Us

Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale

Catherine O’Hara, The Last of Us

Guest Actor, Comedy

Jon Bernthal, The Bear

Bryan Cranston, The Studio

Dave Franco, The Studio

Ron Howard, The Studio

Martin Scorsese, The Studio

Anthony Mackie, The Studio

Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live

Guest Actress, Comedy

Olivia Colman, The Bear

Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear

Cynthia Erivo, Poker Face

Robby Hoffman, Hacks

Zoe Kravitz, The Studio

Julianne Nicholson, Hacks

Best Reality Competition Series

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Traitors

Best Limited or Anthology Series

Adolescence

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

Best Television Movie

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

The Gorge

Mountainhead

Nonnas

Rebel Ridge

Story continues below advertisement

Lead Actor, Limited Series or Movie

Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent

Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief

Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Lead Actress, Limited Series or Movie

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Meghann Fahy, Sirens

Rashida Jones, Black Mirror

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie

Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Bill Camp, Presumed Innocent

Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Rob Delaney, Dying for Sex

Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocent

Ashley Walters, Adolescence

Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie

Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Ruth Negga, Presumed Innocent

Deirdre O’Connell, The Penguin

Chloë Sevigny, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex

Christine Tremarco, Adolescence

Best Animated Program

Arcane: League of Legends

Bob’s Burgers

Common Side Effects

Love, Death + Robots

The Simpsons

—

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards will be held in Los Angeles on Sept. 14.

—

— With files from The Associated Press and The Canadian Press