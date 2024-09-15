Menu

Video link
Headline link
Entertainment

2024 Emmy Awards winners list: ‘The Bear,’ ‘Shōgun’ battle for top honours

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted September 15, 2024 7:40 pm
4 min read
A split image. On the left is Jeremy Allen White and Ebon Moss-Bachrach in 'The Bear.' On the right is Yoshii Toranaga in 'Shōgun.' View image in full screen
The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards are taking place on Sept. 15, 2024, and will be hosted by Canadians Eugene and Dan Levy. FX via AP & Katie Yu/FX via AP
The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards are back, and this time they’re hosted by everyone’s favourite Canadian father-son duo, Eugene and Dan Levy.

On Sunday night, the Levys will lead entertainment fans through a night of glamour, jokes and hot pop culture moments as A-list actors of the small screen take their bows for a job well-done.

Most eyes are on the cast and crew of Shōgun, which earned the most nominations this year, 25 in total. On the comedy side, the Jeremy Allen White-led chef drama The Bear is expected to win big for a second year in a row.

Prior to tonight, a number of Emmys have been distributed: Last week’s Creative Arts Emmys split the awards ceremony and handed out trophies for a number of categories, including one for Jamie Lee Curtis in her guest role on The Bear. Shōgun scored an impressive 14 wins, while The Bear trailed behind the historical drama with 7 trophies.

The Creative Arts Emmys also saw the songwriting duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul reach EGOT status with their original composition Which of the Pickwick Triplets Did It? for Only Murders in the Building. 

Find a list of the nominees and winners in the major categories, bolded below. (These will be updated as the ceremony goes on.)

Best Drama Series

The Crown
Fallout
The Gilded Age
The Morning Show
Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Shōgun
Slow Horses
3 Body Problem

Best Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Palm Royale
Reservation Dogs
What We Do in the Shadows

Lead Actor, Drama

Idris Elba, Hijack
Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Walton Goggins, Fallout
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun
Dominic West, The Crown

Lead Actress, Drama

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Anna Sawai, Shōgun
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Lead Actor, Comedy

Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs

Lead Actress, Comedy

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Maya Rudolph, Loot
Jean Smart, Hacks
Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

Supporting Actor, Drama

Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Jon Hamm, The Morning Show
Takehiro Hira, Shōgun
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

Supporting Actress, Drama

Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age
Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Greta Lee, The Morning Show
Lesley Manville, The Crown
Karen Pittman, The Morning Show
Holland Taylor, The Morning Show

Supporting Actor, Comedy

Lionel Boyce, The Bear
Paul W. Downs, Hacks
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Paul Rudd, Only Murders in the Building
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Supporting Actress, Comedy

Carol Burnett, Palm Royale
Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Meryl Streep, Only Murders In The Building

Guest Actor, Drama

Néstor Carbonell, Shōgun
Paul Dano, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Tracy Letts, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty
Jonathan Pryce, Slow Horses
John Turturro, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Guest Actress, Drama

Michaela Coel, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Claire Foy, The Crown
Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show
Sarah Paulson, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Parker Posey, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Guest Actor, Comedy

Jon Bernthal, The Bear
Matthew Broderick, Only Murders In The Building
Ryan Gosling, Saturday Night Live
Christopher Lloyd, Hacks
Bob Odenkirk, The Bear
Will Poulter, The Bear

Guest Actress, Comedy

Olivia Colman, The Bear
Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear
Kaitlin Olson, Hacks
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Only Murders in the Building
Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live

Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show 
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 
Late Night with Seth Meyers 
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Best Reality Competition Series

The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Traitors
The Voice

Best Limited or Anthology Series

Baby Reindeer 
Fargo 
Lessons in Chemistry 
Ripley 
True Detective: Night Country

Best Television Movie

Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie
Quiz Lady
Red, White & Royal Blue
Scoop
Unfrosted

Lead Actor, Limited Series or Movie

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Andrew Scott, Ripley

Lead Actress, Limited Series or Movie

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Juno Temple, Fargo
Sofia Vergara, Griselda
Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie

Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers
Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer
Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer
John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country
Lamorne Morris, Fargo
Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry
Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie

Dakota Fanning, Ripley
Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry
Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer
Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

Best Animated Program

Blue Eye Samurai
Bob’s Burgers
Scavengers Reign
The Simpsons
X-Men ‘97

— For a complete list of winners, please visit the official Emmys site.

