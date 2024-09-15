Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

2024 Emmy Awards: The most daring, dazzling looks from TV’s biggest night

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted September 15, 2024 8:06 pm
2 min read
The stars walk the red carpet at the 2024 Emmy Awards. View image in full screen
The stars walk the red carpet at the 2024 Emmy Awards. Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards are underway in Los Angeles, acknowledging the brightest and the best in small-screen achievement.

This year’s awards show, hosted by Canadian father-son Schitt’s Creek co-stars Eugene and Dan Levy, is a double-dose of Emmys in 2024, as last year’s September ceremony ended up being rescheduled for January 2024 on account of the 2023 Hollywood writers’ and actors’ strikes.

And even though the stars walked the same red carpet less than a year ago, it hasn’t stopped them from showing up in a dazzling array of custom couture and bespoke garments and gowns.

Jewel tones are ranking high on this year’s red carpet, with red dresses and suits appearing in strong favour. Metallic gowns and embellishments are also a popular choice and many stars are wearing thoughtful details that reflect their cultural heritage.

Story continues below advertisement

This year’s awards offer a little something for every TV fan, with Shōgun leading the nomination pack, earning 25 in total. The Bear follows close behind with 23, then Only Murders in the Building with 21.

Who else decided to take a stroll down the 2024 Emmys red carpet? Keep scrolling to see some of the best and boldest celebrity looks from the show.

Dan Levy and Eugene Levy

(L-R) Dan Levy and Eugene Levy attend the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Emily Hampshire

Emily Hampshire at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards held at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Sas Goldberg

Sas Goldberg attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Molly Gordon

Molly Gordon attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Saoirse Ronan

Saoirse Ronan attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ayo Edebiri

Ayo Edebiri attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre Elba

(L-R) Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre Elba attend the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Catherine O’Hara

Catherine O'Hara attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Christine Baranski

Christine Baranski attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Gina Torres

Gina Torres attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Amber Chardae Robinson

Amber Chardae Robinson attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kaitlin Olson and Rob McElhenney

Kaitlin Olson and Rob McElhenney attend the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Nakata Kurumi and Tadanobu Asano

Nakata Kurumi and Tadanobu Asano attend the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jessica Gunning

Jessica Gunning attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Elizabeth Debicki

Elizabeth Debicki attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Kali Reis

Kali Reis attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Brie Larson

Brie Larson attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Paul Rudd

Paul Rudd attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Viola Davis

Viola Davis attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Skye P. Marshall

Skye P. Marshall attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Sofía Vergara

Sofía Vergara attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Liza Colón-Zayas

Liza Colón-Zayas attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Maya Rudolph

Maya Rudolph attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Nava Mau

Nava Mau attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Janelle James

Janelle James attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kristen Wiig

Kristen Wiig attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Bowen Yang

Bowen Yang attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Tyler James Williams

Tyler James Williams attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Niecy Nash-Betts

Niecy Nash-Betts attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Rita Ora

Rita Ora attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Hannah Einbinder

Hannah Einbinder attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola

Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola attend the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Nicola Coughlan

Nicola Coughlan attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jeremy Allen White

Jeremy Allen White attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Gillian Jacobs

Gillian Jacobs attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Mychal-Bella Bowman

Mychal-Bella Bowman attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Greta Lee

Greta Lee attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Naomi Watts

Naomi Watts attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Anna Lambe

Anna Lambe attend the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Tazbah Chavez

Tazbah Chavez attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Harvey Guillén

Harvey Guillén attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California View image in full screen
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Juno Temple

Juno Temple attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Anna Sawai

Anna Sawai attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Trending Now

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai

D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Abby Elliott

Abby Elliott attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lisa Ann Walter

Lisa Ann Walter attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

John Leguizamo

John Leguizamo attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Keltie Knight

Keltie Knight at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards held at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards held at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Ajwa Aljoudi

Ajwa Aljoudi at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards held at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Bobby Berk

Bobby Berk at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards held at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Richard Gadd

Richard Gadd attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Alan Cumming

Alan Cumming attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Chris Perfetti

Chris Perfetti attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Yuri Lamasbella

Yuri Lamasbella attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Gillian Anderson

Gillian Anderson attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Dakota Fanning

Dakota Fanning attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Aja Naomi King

Aja Naomi King attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Migizi Pensoneau

Migizi Pensoneau attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Hershii LiqCour-Jete

Hershii LiqCour-Jete attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Taylor Zakhar Perez

Taylor Zakhar Perez attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Dallas Goldtooth

Dallas Goldtooth attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kalyd Odeh

Kalyd Odeh attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Sterlin Harjo

Sterlin Harjo attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Susan Kelechi Watson

Susan Kelechi Watson attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Isabella Star LaBlanc

Isabella Star LaBlanc attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Devery Jacobs

Devery Jacobs attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Miriam Leone

Miriam Leone attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Aaron Moten

Aaron Moten attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Ella Purnell

Ella Purnell attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Kristen Kish

Kristen Kish attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Katie Aselton

Katie Aselton attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Joshua Jackson

Joshua Jackson attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices