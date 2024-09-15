2024 Emmy Awards: The most daring, dazzling looks from TV’s biggest night

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards are underway in Los Angeles, acknowledging the brightest and the best in small-screen achievement.
This year’s awards show, hosted by Canadian father-son Schitt’s Creek co-stars Eugene and Dan Levy, is a double-dose of Emmys in 2024, as last year’s September ceremony ended up being rescheduled for January 2024 on account of the 2023 Hollywood writers’ and actors’ strikes.
And even though the stars walked the same red carpet less than a year ago, it hasn’t stopped them from showing up in a dazzling array of custom couture and bespoke garments and gowns.
Jewel tones are ranking high on this year’s red carpet, with red dresses and suits appearing in strong favour. Metallic gowns and embellishments are also a popular choice and many stars are wearing thoughtful details that reflect their cultural heritage.
This year’s awards offer a little something for every TV fan, with Shōgun leading the nomination pack, earning 25 in total. The Bear follows close behind with 23, then Only Murders in the Building with 21.
Who else decided to take a stroll down the 2024 Emmys red carpet? Keep scrolling to see some of the best and boldest celebrity looks from the show.
Dan Levy and Eugene Levy
Emily Hampshire
Sas Goldberg
Molly Gordon
Saoirse Ronan
Reese Witherspoon
Ayo Edebiri
Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre Elba
Catherine O’Hara
Christine Baranski
Meryl Streep
Gina Torres
Amber Chardae Robinson
Kaitlin Olson and Rob McElhenney
Nakata Kurumi and Tadanobu Asano
Jessica Gunning
Elizabeth Debicki
Kali Reis
Brie Larson
Paul Rudd
Viola Davis
Skye P. Marshall
Sofía Vergara
Liza Colón-Zayas
Maya Rudolph
Nava Mau
Janelle James
Kristen Wiig
Bowen Yang
Tyler James Williams
Niecy Nash-Betts
Rita Ora
Hannah Einbinder
Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola
Nicola Coughlan
Jeremy Allen White
Jennifer Aniston
Gillian Jacobs
Mychal-Bella Bowman
Greta Lee
Naomi Watts
Anna Lambe
Tazbah Chavez
Harvey Guillén
Mindy Kaling
Juno Temple
Anna Sawai
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai
Abby Elliott
Lisa Ann Walter
John Leguizamo
Keltie Knight
Laverne Cox
Ajwa Aljoudi
Bobby Berk
Richard Gadd
Alan Cumming
Chris Perfetti
Quinta Brunson
Yuri Lamasbella
Selena Gomez
Gillian Anderson
Dakota Fanning
Aja Naomi King
Migizi Pensoneau
Hershii LiqCour-Jete
Taylor Zakhar Perez
Dallas Goldtooth
Kalyd Odeh
Sterlin Harjo
Susan Kelechi Watson
Isabella Star LaBlanc
Devery Jacobs
Miriam Leone
Aaron Moten
Ella Purnell
Kristen Kish
Katie Aselton
Joshua Jackson
