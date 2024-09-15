2024 Emmy Awards: The most daring, dazzling looks from TV’s biggest night

Send this page to someone via email

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards are underway in Los Angeles, acknowledging the brightest and the best in small-screen achievement.

This year’s awards show, hosted by Canadian father-son Schitt’s Creek co-stars Eugene and Dan Levy, is a double-dose of Emmys in 2024, as last year’s September ceremony ended up being rescheduled for January 2024 on account of the 2023 Hollywood writers’ and actors’ strikes.

And even though the stars walked the same red carpet less than a year ago, it hasn’t stopped them from showing up in a dazzling array of custom couture and bespoke garments and gowns.

Jewel tones are ranking high on this year’s red carpet, with red dresses and suits appearing in strong favour. Metallic gowns and embellishments are also a popular choice and many stars are wearing thoughtful details that reflect their cultural heritage.

Story continues below advertisement

This year’s awards offer a little something for every TV fan, with Shōgun leading the nomination pack, earning 25 in total. The Bear follows close behind with 23, then Only Murders in the Building with 21.

Who else decided to take a stroll down the 2024 Emmys red carpet? Keep scrolling to see some of the best and boldest celebrity looks from the show.

Dan Levy and Eugene Levy

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Emily Hampshire

View image in full screen Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Sas Goldberg

View image in full screen Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Molly Gordon

View image in full screen Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Saoirse Ronan

View image in full screen Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon

View image in full screen Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ayo Edebiri

View image in full screen Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre Elba

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Catherine O’Hara

View image in full screen Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Christine Baranski

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Meryl Streep

View image in full screen Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Gina Torres

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Amber Chardae Robinson

View image in full screen Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kaitlin Olson and Rob McElhenney

View image in full screen Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Nakata Kurumi and Tadanobu Asano

View image in full screen Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jessica Gunning

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Elizabeth Debicki

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Kali Reis

View image in full screen Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Brie Larson

View image in full screen Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Paul Rudd

View image in full screen Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Viola Davis

View image in full screen Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Skye P. Marshall

View image in full screen Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Sofía Vergara

View image in full screen Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Liza Colón-Zayas

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Maya Rudolph

View image in full screen Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Nava Mau

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Janelle James

View image in full screen Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kristen Wiig

View image in full screen Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Bowen Yang

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Tyler James Williams

View image in full screen Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Niecy Nash-Betts

View image in full screen Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Rita Ora

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Hannah Einbinder

View image in full screen Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola

View image in full screen Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Nicola Coughlan

View image in full screen Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jeremy Allen White

View image in full screen Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Gillian Jacobs

View image in full screen Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Mychal-Bella Bowman

View image in full screen Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Greta Lee

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Naomi Watts

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Anna Lambe

View image in full screen Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Tazbah Chavez

View image in full screen Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Harvey Guillén

View image in full screen Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Mindy Kaling

View image in full screen Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Juno Temple

View image in full screen Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Anna Sawai

View image in full screen Amy Sussman/Getty Images

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai

View image in full screen Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Abby Elliott

View image in full screen Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lisa Ann Walter

View image in full screen Amy Sussman/Getty Images

John Leguizamo

View image in full screen Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Keltie Knight

View image in full screen Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Laverne Cox

View image in full screen Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Ajwa Aljoudi

View image in full screen Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Bobby Berk

View image in full screen Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Richard Gadd

View image in full screen Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Alan Cumming

View image in full screen Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Chris Perfetti

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Quinta Brunson

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Yuri Lamasbella

View image in full screen Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Selena Gomez

View image in full screen Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Gillian Anderson

View image in full screen Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Dakota Fanning

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Aja Naomi King

View image in full screen Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Migizi Pensoneau

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Hershii LiqCour-Jete

View image in full screen Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Taylor Zakhar Perez

View image in full screen Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Dallas Goldtooth

View image in full screen Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kalyd Odeh

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Sterlin Harjo

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Susan Kelechi Watson

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Isabella Star LaBlanc

View image in full screen Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Devery Jacobs

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Miriam Leone

View image in full screen Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Aaron Moten

View image in full screen Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Ella Purnell

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Kristen Kish

View image in full screen Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Katie Aselton

View image in full screen Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Joshua Jackson