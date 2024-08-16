Menu

Entertainment

Father-son duo Dan and Eugene Levy to host this year’s Emmy Awards

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 16, 2024 3:14 pm
1 min read
FILE - Eugene Levy, left, and Dan Levy appear at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 22, 2019.
FILE - Eugene Levy, left, and Dan Levy appear at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 22, 2019. Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP
Eugene and Dan Levy are bringing their father-son comedy stylings to the Emmy Awards.

The Canadian stars and co-creators of Schitt’s Creek say they are thrilled to host the awards ceremony next month.

“For two Canadians who won our Emmys in a literal quarantine tent, the idea of being asked to host this year in an actual theatre was incentive enough,” the pair said in a statement posted Friday to the Television Academy website.

Emmy organizers say the Levys will be the first father-son duo to host the celebration of the best in television, which has been around for three-quarters of a century.

It’s also the first time since Howie Mandel in 2008 that a Canadian has hosted.

The Levys’ hosting stint comes four years after Schitt’s Creek swept the comedy categories at the Emmys, winning nine and setting a record for the most-ever wins for a comedy series in a single year. The Canadian-shot sitcom centred on the formerly-wealthy Rose family.

2020 Emmy Awards full of ‘Schitt’s Creek’
Trending Now

Eugene Levy is also nominated for an Emmy Award this year.

His Apple TV Plus series The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy is up for outstanding hosted non-fiction series or special.

Dan Levy most recently portrayed Andy Warhol in the Jerry Seinfeld Netflix comedy Unfrosted, which is up for the outstanding television movie Emmy.

The awards show will air Sept. 15.

‘The Reluctant Traveler’: Eugene Levy on uncovering family history in Scotland
© 2024 The Canadian Press

