Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg cops seek suspects in Pembina Highway robbery, stabbing

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 15, 2025 12:46 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'U.K. crackdown on youth knife crime: Could tactics work in Winnipeg?'
U.K. crackdown on youth knife crime: Could tactics work in Winnipeg?
RELATED: If Winnipeg wants to crack down on knife crime, the city’s law enforcement may want to borrow some ideas from across the pond. Teagan Rasche reports. – Mar 22, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Winnipeg police are looking for a pair of suspects after a robbery and stabbing on Pembina Highway Sunday night put a man in hospital with serious injuries.

Officers were called just after 10:30 p.m., and met with the victim, who had been able to walk to a nearby hospital after the attack. Police said the victim was working on a vehicle in the parking lot when two unknown men approached him and demanded personal property, before punching and stabbing him several times and fleeing the scene.

The man sustained injuries so severe that he had to be transferred to a different hospital for treatment. He was later upgraded to stable condition,

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police are reaching out to the public in hopes of finding witnesses to the incident, which took place in the 1600 block of Pembina. The first suspect is described as between the ages of 17 and 27 and between five foot four and five foot six inches tall. At the time of the attack, he was wearing a tank top, red shorts, a gold chain, and had long, dark, curly hair.

Story continues below advertisement

The second man, in his 20s, is around five foot nine, with a medium to large build. He was wearing a dark hoodie (with the hood up) and dark shorts, police said.

Trending Now

Anyone who witnessed the assault or may have surveillance footage is asked to call major crimes investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Teen charged after bystanders intervene in Roslyn Road stabbing: Winnipeg cops'
Teen charged after bystanders intervene in Roslyn Road stabbing: Winnipeg cops
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices