Winnipeg cops seek suspects in Pembina Highway robbery, stabbing

Winnipeg police are looking for a pair of suspects after a robbery and stabbing on Pembina Highway Sunday night put a man in hospital with serious injuries.

Officers were called just after 10:30 p.m., and met with the victim, who had been able to walk to a nearby hospital after the attack. Police said the victim was working on a vehicle in the parking lot when two unknown men approached him and demanded personal property, before punching and stabbing him several times and fleeing the scene.

The man sustained injuries so severe that he had to be transferred to a different hospital for treatment. He was later upgraded to stable condition,

Police are reaching out to the public in hopes of finding witnesses to the incident, which took place in the 1600 block of Pembina. The first suspect is described as between the ages of 17 and 27 and between five foot four and five foot six inches tall. At the time of the attack, he was wearing a tank top, red shorts, a gold chain, and had long, dark, curly hair.

The second man, in his 20s, is around five foot nine, with a medium to large build. He was wearing a dark hoodie (with the hood up) and dark shorts, police said.

Anyone who witnessed the assault or may have surveillance footage is asked to call major crimes investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-TIPS (8477).