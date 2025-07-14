Evacuation order rescinded, alerts remain due to wildfire near Princeton

Send this page to someone via email

The evacuation order has been rescinded and only an evacuation alert remains in place in connection with the August Lake wildfire burning near Princeton.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre said everyone under evacuation order could return home as of 11:30 a.m. on Monday, but must be ready to leave again at a moment’s notice.

There are now two evacuation alerts, totalling 84 properties, in place due to this fire.

It is still mapped at 14 hectares and considered to be burning out of control.

“BC Wildfire is still working in and around that area, so just be mindful of crews on roadways, there will still be helicopters and airplanes in and around the area,” Sean Vaisler with the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen said.

Seventy-one active wildfires are burning in B.C., with five started in the last 24 hours.

The Placer Creek fire, located east of Manning Park, is currently burning 2,600 hectares. It was discovered on Saturday but has not forced any evacuation orders or alerts.

The BC Wildfire Service said that while temperatures are cooler on Monday, warmer weather is set to return by Tuesday.

Winds are also expected to pick up, meaning an increased risk of fire growth. Thunderstorms are also expected in the southern province, which could cause new fires to start.

In Northern B.C., temperatures are continuing to climb with lower humidity expected for this week, the wildfire service said in an update.

Some patchy winds are forecasted across the north, but winds should ease by the middle of this week.

Some areas of the province will see smokier conditions as a result of ongoing wildfires with heavy amounts concentrated in the Fort Nelson area, the BC Wildfire Service said.

Southern B.C. will also see a smoky haze because of the Similkameen fires and shifting winds.