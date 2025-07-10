Menu

Crime

What happened to Jordyn Dines? 16-year-old found dead in abandoned car south of Calgary

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted July 10, 2025 6:20 pm
1 min read
Jordyn “Rylie” Dines, a 16-year-old girl from Calgary, was found dead near Glenwood, Alta. on Friday, July 4, 2025. View image in full screen
Jordyn “Rylie” Dines, a 16-year-old girl from Calgary, was found dead near Glenwood, Alta. on Friday, July 4, 2025. Alberta RCMP
What happened in the final hours of Jordyn Dines’ life?

That’s what the Calgary Police Service is trying to determine, after the teenage girl was found dead more than 200 km south of the city, one day after she went missing last week.

Jordyn “Rylie” Dines, a 16-year-old girl from Calgary, was last seen at the Chinook Center mall on the south side of Calgary around 2:45 p.m. on Thursday, July 3.

What happened after that is a mystery.

Jordyn “Rylie” Dines, a 16-year-old girl from Calgary, was found dead near Glenwood, Alta. on Friday, July 4, 2025.
Jordyn “Rylie” Dines, a 16-year-old girl from Calgary, was found dead near Glenwood, Alta. on Friday, July 4, 2025. Alberta RCMP

The next day, RCMP found Dines’ body inside an abandoned vehicle approximately 1.5 km west of the village of Glenwood, which is about 200 km south of Calgary in Cardston County.

The vehicle she was found in was a teal-coloured, 2009 Toyota Camry with black steel rims.

The 2009 Toyota Camry that Jordyn “Rylie” Dines was found dead in near Glenwood, Alta. on Friday, July 4, 2025.Jordyn “Rylie” Dines was found dead in near Glenwood, Alta. on Friday, July 4, 2025. View image in full screen
The 2009 Toyota Camry that Jordyn “Rylie” Dines was found dead in near Glenwood, Alta. on Friday, July 4, 2025. Alberta RCMP
At the time, RCMP said the vehicle had not been reported stolen, but investigators later learned through the registered owner that it had been missing since that morning.

While police have not released Dines’ cause of death, they said the circumstances surround it are suspicious so the Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit is leading the investigation.

The RCMP is looking for the public’s help to figure out Dines’ activities after she was seen in the mall, up until she was found dead near Glenwood.

A GoFundMe has been launched by her mom to help pay for funeral costs.

If anyone has any information, please contact the Cardston RCMP Detachment at 403-653-4931.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

