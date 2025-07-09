Vaccination rates among children in Maritimes are too low to stop spread of measles

At least three out of the four Atlantic provinces have released data revealing their measles vaccination rates in children are below levels recommended by scientists to prevent the disease from spreading.
In Nova Scotia, the provincial government told The Canadian Press that about 23 per cent of children were not fully vaccinated for measles in 2024.
Prince Edward Island and New Brunswick say about 10 per cent of children were not fully vaccinated for the disease.
Newfoundland and Labrador did not respond to requests for information on vaccination rates for measles.
Janna Shapiro is a post-doctoral fellow in immunology at the University of Toronto.
She says communities need to vaccinate at least 95 per cent of their population to achieve a level of herd immunity, which stops the disease from spreading.
