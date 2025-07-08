Menu

Crime

Suspect in Vancouver Lapu Lapu Day attack appears in court

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 8, 2025 5:56 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '6 victims of April’s Lapu Lapu festival tragedy remain in hospital'
6 victims of April’s Lapu Lapu festival tragedy remain in hospital
RELATED: Vancouver police say six people who were injured during an attack at the Lapu Lapu Day festival in Vancouver in April remain in hospital. Officials can't give specific details about the injuries of the victims or their medical status but there is some good news – Jun 26, 2025
The man charged with murder in a vehicle attack on a Vancouver street festival in April made a brief court appearance on Tuesday.

Kai-Ji Adam Lo is facing eight counts of second-degree murder in the April 26 tragedy at the Lapu Lapu Day festival, where 11 people were killed and dozens more injured.

As of June 26, six people injured in the attack remained in hospital.

On Tuesday, Lo appeared via video as his lawyer applied for the disclosure of psychiatric and forensic records ahead of a more fulsome hearing on his fitness to stand trial.

Click to play video: '40 days since Lapu Lapu festival tragedy'
40 days since Lapu Lapu festival tragedy
That two-day hearing is scheduled for July 23 and 24.

Investigators have previously said that Lo had extensive mental health interactions with police before the April incident.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
Vancouver police confirmed he had been in contact with police in a neighbouring municipality the day before the vehicle attack, but the interaction was not criminal in nature and “did not rise to the level where mental health intervention was required.”

In 2024, Lo’s brother was murdered. Soon after that, his mother attempted suicide. Neighbours say they were aware of problems at the home, one saying they sometimes heard screaming from the home and that police cars were sometimes there.

Lo remains in custody.

