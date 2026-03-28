Yemen’s Houthis confirm first attack on Israel since start of current war

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Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis confirmed on ​Saturday that they had ‌launched an attack on Israel for the first ​time during the current ​Israeli-U.S. war against Iran, ⁠marking their entry ​to the conflict and raising ​the prospects of a broader regional confrontation.

According to reports from Reuters, missiles launched from Yemen have been detected for the first time since this conflict, Israel’s military said on Saturday.

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The ‌group ⁠said the attack was a barrage of missiles that came after continued ​targeting ​of ⁠infrastructure in Iran, Lebanon, Iraq and ​the Palestinian territories.

Yemeni officials added ⁠that their operations would continue until the “aggression” on ⁠all ​fronts ends.

Experts say that any involvement in the conflict by the Houthis could cause major disruption to maritime navigation around the Arabian Peninsula.

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This comes as global trade and the oil industry face uncertainty from the near-total closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

– With files from Reuters Timour Azhari in Riyadh and Nayera Abdallah in Cairo