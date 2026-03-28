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World

Yemen’s Houthis confirm first attack on Israel since start of current war

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted March 28, 2026 10:53 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Trump extends Iran deadline as Israel vows to intensify attack'
Trump extends Iran deadline as Israel vows to intensify attack
RELATED: U.S. President Donald Trump has extended the deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to global oil shipments. While the Iranian regime has not yet responded to the latest peace proposal, Israel warned that its own military actions will "escalate and expand." Jackson Proskow has more.
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Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis confirmed on ​Saturday that they had ‌launched an attack on Israel for the first ​time during the current ​Israeli-U.S. war against Iran, ⁠marking their entry ​to the conflict and raising ​the prospects of a broader regional confrontation.

According to reports from Reuters, missiles launched from Yemen have been detected for the first time since this conflict, Israel’s military said on Saturday.

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The ‌group ⁠said the attack was a barrage of missiles that came after continued ​targeting ​of ⁠infrastructure in Iran, Lebanon, Iraq and ​the Palestinian territories.

Yemeni officials  added ⁠that their operations would continue until the “aggression” on ⁠all ​fronts ends.

Experts say that any involvement in the conflict by the Houthis could cause major disruption to maritime navigation around the Arabian Peninsula.

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This comes as global trade and the oil industry face uncertainty from the near-total closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

– With files from Reuters Timour Azhari in Riyadh and Nayera Abdallah in Cairo

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