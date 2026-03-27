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Canada

Quebec Superior Court authorizes class action against Uber over cancellation fees

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 27, 2026 1:17 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘Very unsettling’: Customers say rideshare drivers in Ontario improperly charging'
‘Very unsettling’: Customers say rideshare drivers in Ontario improperly charging
WATCH: 'Very unsettling': Customers say rideshare drivers in Ontario improperly charging – Nov 2, 2024
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The Quebec Superior Court has authorized a class-action lawsuit against Uber over its cancellation fees.

Lawyers for the main plaintiff, Valerie Ohayon, allege the company is violating the Quebec Consumer Protection Act by not explicitly stating in its terms of service that a fixed fee will be charged for cancellations.

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They say Uber’s terms of service only state that some cancellation fees may apply.

The plaintiff is seeking damages and the refund of cancellation fees for all qualifying members of the class action.

Uber denies the allegations and says its fees are clearly disclosed to users before they proceed with cancelling a ride or food order.

Anyone in Quebec who has been charged after cancelling an Uber ride or Uber Eats order since 2019 is automatically included in the lawsuit.

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