Woman seriously hurt in Surrey home invasion, police say

A 65-year-old woman in Surrey was seriously injured in a home invasion on Friday morning.
Surrey police were called at approximately 11:15 a.m. to a home in the 14400 block of 32B Avenue after it was reported that armed people had gone into the home and then left.
Inside the home, the woman was found suffering from a serious injury consistent with being struck by an object, police said.
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She was rushed to the hospital for treatment.
SPS Major Crime Section investigators are now assisting with the investigation, police added, which is in the early stages.
The motive behind the attack is not known.
Anyone with information should contact SPS’s non-emergency line at 604-599-0502 and quote file number 26-28314 (SP) or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
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