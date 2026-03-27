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Crime

Former finance minister charged with sexual assault: Winnipeg Police

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted March 27, 2026 5:25 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Former Manitoba finance minister Fielding quitting politics'
Former Manitoba finance minister Fielding quitting politics
RELATED: Former Manitoba finance minister Fielding quitting politics – Jun 6, 2022
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Former Manitoba finance minister and long-time Winnipeg city councillor, Scott Fielding, has been charged with sexual assault, Global News has learned.

Last year, a 34-year-old woman went to law enforcement in another jurisdiction to report a sexual assault from a hotel in the city in 2024. She reported the incident after an evening of socializing during a work conference, a colleague escorted her to her hotel room and allegedly sexually assaulted her, according to Winnipeg Police.

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The force’s sex crimes unit began investigating the case in in January of 2025, and after consulting with prosecutors, a charge of sexual assault was authorized. Fielding was charged and released, pending a court appearance.

He served as a city councillor for St. James-Brooklands from 2006-2014, and became an MLA for the Progressive Conservatives, representing Kirkfield Park, from 2016-2022.

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