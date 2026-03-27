DNA database applauded for arrest in 2001 sexual assault case: Saskatoon police

Send this page to someone via email

A national database consisting of DNA drawn from sexual assault kits is being applauded by a Saskatoon police investigator after charges laid were against a 52-year-old man connected to an historical case.

Lambert Scott was arrested on Tuesday. He is facing a slew of charges, including sexual assault with a weapon, according to police.

“At the time in 2001, we would have collected DNA from the scene, and that can be done in many different ways. That would have then been added to the national database,” explained Insp. Tyson Lavallee of Saskatoon police’s criminal investigations bureau.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“As a result, here we are this many years later (and the) profile becomes a match, which then reinvigorates an investigation and allows our investigators and our detectives to get to work.”

Over 700,000 profiles are in the Canada-wide system, according to the RCMP’s annual report for 2024-2025.

Story continues below advertisement

Using this tool to identify suspects in sexual assault cases is not an everyday occurrence for the force but it is common, the inspector said.

Scott has other charges of sexual assault of a minor currently before the courts, which are unrelated to the case from 2001. He was also charged with sexual assault in 2014.

“The results came back to a person who is local, and as a service, we feel that this is going to contribute to community safety,” said Lavallee.

“This is an important file. And it’s important for us to make sure our survivors of sexual assault know that we’re always keeping their investigations in mind and we’re always working to solve all of these investigations.”

The inspector could not comment on Scott’s charges, past or present, as they are currently before the courts. The accused will appear in Saskatoon provincial court on April 2 for the decades-old case.