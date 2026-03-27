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Crime

DNA database applauded for arrest in 2001 sexual assault case: Saskatoon police

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted March 27, 2026 5:35 pm
1 min read
Saskatoon Police sexual assault DNA View image in full screen
Saskatoon Police Inspector Tyson Lavallee spoke with Global News about the recent charges laid in a decades-old investigation. Ashley Beherns / Global News
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A national database consisting of DNA drawn from sexual assault kits is being applauded by a Saskatoon police investigator after charges laid were against a 52-year-old man connected to an historical case.

Lambert Scott was arrested on Tuesday. He is facing a slew of charges, including sexual assault with a weapon, according to police.

“At the time in 2001, we would have collected DNA from the scene, and that can be done in many different ways.  That would have then been added to the national database,” explained Insp. Tyson Lavallee of Saskatoon police’s criminal investigations bureau.

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“As a result, here we are this many years later (and the) profile becomes a match, which then reinvigorates an investigation and allows our investigators and our detectives to get to work.”

Over 700,000 profiles are in the Canada-wide system, according to the RCMP’s annual report for 2024-2025.

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Using this tool to identify suspects in sexual assault cases is not an everyday occurrence for the force but it is common, the inspector said.

Scott has other charges of sexual assault of a minor currently before the courts, which are unrelated to the case from 2001. He was also charged with sexual assault in 2014.

“The results came back to a person who is local, and as a service, we feel that this is going to contribute to community safety,” said Lavallee.

“This is an important file. And it’s important for us to make sure our survivors of sexual assault know that we’re always keeping their investigations in mind and we’re always working to solve all of these investigations.”

The inspector could not comment on Scott’s charges, past or present, as they are currently before the courts. The accused will appear in Saskatoon provincial court on April 2 for the decades-old case.

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