Man, 52, charged for 2001 sexual assault of girl in Saskatoon

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A 52-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the 2001 sexual assault of a female youth in a southern Saskatoon residence.

Lambert Scott is facing several charges in relation to the decades-old incident, Saskatoon police said on Wednesday.

“He was arrested and charged with sexual assault with a weapon, wearing a disguise during commission of an offence, uttering threats to cause death, and mischief,” the police explained in a statement.

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After the victim was assaulted in a home at the 800 block of Avenue E North in the city in September 2001, police said a sexual assault evidence kit was collected.

The kit contained the DNA of the then-unidentified offender, and officers said they were alerted to a match earlier this month. Police said he was arrested on Tuesday.

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Scott appeared in court on Wednesday morning. His next appearance is scheduled for April 2 at Saskatoon Provincial Court.