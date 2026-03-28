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Canada

Former PM Joe Clark’s boyhood home hits the market for less than $1 million

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted March 28, 2026 5:16 pm
1 min read
A historic Alberta home once owned by former prime minister Joe Clark’s family has been listed for sale. View image in full screen
A historic Alberta home once owned by former prime minister Joe Clark’s family has been listed for sale. Via Realtor.ca
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A historic home tied to former prime minister Joe Clark has been listed for sale in southern Alberta, offering buyers a rare opportunity to own a piece of Canadian political and local history.

The Clark Residence, located in the town of High River, was originally built in 1909 by newspaperman Charles Clark Sr., founder of the High River Times, according to a property listing on Realtor.ca

The property later became the boyhood home of Joe Clark, who served as Canada’s 16th prime minister from 1979 to 1980.

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The property has been recognized for its historical significance and was added to the Canadian Register of Historic Places in 2007.

According to the listing, the three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom property sits on a large, mature lot and has been restored and updated in recent years to maintain its historic character while improving structural integrity and livability.

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The home also features two full bathrooms on the upper level, noted as a relatively uncommon feature for a heritage property. It also has a private second-floor porch off the primary bedroom.

Its heritage value is tied not only to its association with the Clark family but also to its representation of middle-class domestic life in early 20th-century Alberta, according to the Historic Resources Management branch.

The listing describes the home as a rare opportunity to own a preserved residence where historical character and modern updates meet.

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