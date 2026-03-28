Former PM Joe Clark’s boyhood home hits the market for less than $1 million

Send this page to someone via email

A historic home tied to former prime minister Joe Clark has been listed for sale in southern Alberta, offering buyers a rare opportunity to own a piece of Canadian political and local history.

The Clark Residence, located in the town of High River, was originally built in 1909 by newspaperman Charles Clark Sr., founder of the High River Times, according to a property listing on Realtor.ca

The property later became the boyhood home of Joe Clark, who served as Canada’s 16th prime minister from 1979 to 1980.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The property has been recognized for its historical significance and was added to the Canadian Register of Historic Places in 2007.

According to the listing, the three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom property sits on a large, mature lot and has been restored and updated in recent years to maintain its historic character while improving structural integrity and livability.

Story continues below advertisement

The home also features two full bathrooms on the upper level, noted as a relatively uncommon feature for a heritage property. It also has a private second-floor porch off the primary bedroom.

Its heritage value is tied not only to its association with the Clark family but also to its representation of middle-class domestic life in early 20th-century Alberta, according to the Historic Resources Management branch.

The listing describes the home as a rare opportunity to own a preserved residence where historical character and modern updates meet.