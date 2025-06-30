1st-degree murder charge laid in Strathroy, Ont., homicide case

Ontario Provincial Police say a 27-year-old from Strathoy has been charged with first-degree murder.
Police say members of the Strathroy-Cardoc Police Service responded to a medical emergency on Ashby Crescent on Friday afternoon.
They say officers arrived and found someone with apparent stab wounds outside the home.
Police say despite life-saving efforts from first responders, a 27-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say they arrested and charged a 27-year-old in connection with the homicide, who remains in custody.
They say there is no threat to public safety and the investigation is ongoing.
