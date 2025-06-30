1st-degree murder charge laid in Strathroy, Ont., homicide case

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Ontario Provincial Police say a 27-year-old from Strathoy has been charged with first-degree murder.

Police say members of the Strathroy-Cardoc Police Service responded to a medical emergency on Ashby Crescent on Friday afternoon.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

They say officers arrived and found someone with apparent stab wounds outside the home.

Police say despite life-saving efforts from first responders, a 27-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they arrested and charged a 27-year-old in connection with the homicide, who remains in custody.

They say there is no threat to public safety and the investigation is ongoing.