New measles cases decline in Ontario as school year comes to a close

New measles cases have decreased in Ontario over the past week as health officials report 33 additional infections.

That’s compared to 96 new cases in the province the previous week, and 74 on June 12.

The data released today brings the total number of infections in Ontario to 2,212 since an outbreak began in October.

And as the school year comes to a close, health officials are turning their attention to preventing the highly contagious disease from hitting summer camps.

Ontario’s health minister said on Monday that the province’s top doctor had a “fulsome meeting” with the Ontario Camps Association in mid-May to go over procedures and protocols in case of an outbreak.

The ministry said in a statement Thursday that if there is a case at a camp, the local public health unit would identify susceptible contacts, such as unvaccinated campers and staff, and require them to isolate for 21 days.

A Southwestern Public Health guidance document recommends that both campers and staff have two doses of the measles vaccine.

However, the public health unit said each camp can make their own operational decisions.

Meanwhile, most of the new cases are concentrated in a northern Ontario region for the fourth week in a row.

Algoma Public Health, which includes Sault Ste. Marie., is reporting 22 new cases. By comparison, one new case was recorded in Southwestern Public Health, which for months was the epicentre of the outbreak.

And while the number of new cases in Ontario have dropped, they are going up in Alberta, which recorded 82 new infections over the past week. That brings the province’s total to 1,078 since outbreaks in the province began in March, according to the latest data Wednesday.

Most measles cases in both provinces have been among unvaccinated kids, including 107 infants, children and teenagers hospitalized in Ontario. One Ontario infant born prematurely and infected in utero has died.