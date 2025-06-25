No evidence 2025 election affected by foreign interference: commissioner

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Canada’s elections commissioner says she has no evidence the result of the federal election in April was affected by foreign interference, disinformation or voter intimidation.

In a preliminary report Wednesday, Commissioner Caroline Simard says her office received more than 16,000 complaints about the spring campaign which ended on April 28.

That number is seven times the number of complaints received in the 2019 and 2021 elections.

2:01 ‘Duty to warn’ for foreign interference and threats

Still, early numbers show the volume of complaints for foreign interference, artificial intelligence, disinformation, and voter intimidation, was less than what Simard’s office had expected.

Story continues below advertisement

Other complaints included allegations of preventing election advertising from being broadcast, distributing pictures of ballots, or publishing false statements about candidates.

Through April, Simard’s office had already closed about 2,300 files.