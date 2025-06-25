SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

No evidence 2025 election affected by foreign interference: commissioner

By Nick Murray The Canadian Press
Posted June 25, 2025 2:20 pm
1 min read
Does Canada’s foreign interference report go far enough?
Canada’s elections commissioner says she has no evidence the result of the federal election in April was affected by foreign interference, disinformation or voter intimidation.

In a preliminary report Wednesday, Commissioner Caroline Simard says her office received more than 16,000 complaints about the spring campaign which ended on April 28.

That number is seven times the number of complaints received in the 2019 and 2021 elections.

Click to play video: '‘Duty to warn’ for foreign interference and threats'
‘Duty to warn’ for foreign interference and threats
Still, early numbers show the volume of complaints for foreign interference, artificial intelligence, disinformation, and voter intimidation, was less than what Simard’s office had expected.

Other complaints included allegations of preventing election advertising from being broadcast, distributing pictures of ballots, or publishing false statements about candidates.

Through April, Simard’s office had already closed about 2,300 files.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

