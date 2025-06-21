Recipes: Smart summer hydration

1.
**Pineapple Citrus Water**
*4–6 cups cold water
* 1 cup fresh or frozen pineapple chunks
*1 orange, thinly sliced
*1 lemon or lime, thinly sliced
* Fresh mint leaves (optional, for extra freshness)
Instructions
Combine: In a large pitcher, add the pineapple chunks, orange slices, and lemon or lime slices.
Add Water: Pour in the cold water and stir gently to mix.
Infuse: Cover and refrigerate for at least 2–4 hours — or overnight for stronger flavour.
Serve: Fill glasses with ice, pour the infused water, and garnish with extra citrus slices or mint if you like. Refresh as needed!
2.
**Peach Infused Iced Green Tea**
Get daily National news
*4 cups water
*2 green tea bags
*1-2 ripe sliced peaches or 1/2 tin of peach slices (drained)
*1 Tbsp honey
*Mint for garnish
Brew the Tea
Sweeten (Optional): While the tea is still warm, stir in honey or maple syrup if you’d like it slightly sweet.
Add Peaches: Add the sliced peaches directly to the warm tea. Let it cool to room temperature to allow the peaches to infuse their flavour.
Chill: Transfer to a pitcher, cover, and refrigerate for at least 2–4 hours — or overnight for the best peachy flavour.
Serve: Fill glasses with ice, pour the peach-infused tea over the ice, and garnish with extra peach slices or fresh mint if desired.
3.
**Mango Sparkler**
*1/2 cup chilled mango nectar
*1 cup sparkling water or club soda
* 1-2Tbps lime juice
* Fresh mint or lime slices for garnish (optional)
Fill the Glasses: Add ice cubes to a glass or mason jar.
Pour the Nectar: Pour chilled mango nectar over the ice.
Add Sparkle: Top with sparkling water or club soda. Stir gently.
Add Lime juice: Add lime juice if you like it zesty.
Garnish with a mint sprig or a slice of lime. Sip & enjoy!
Comments