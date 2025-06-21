SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Lifestyle

Recipes: Smart summer hydration

By Nicole Byrom Special to Global News
Posted June 21, 2025 12:00 pm
1 min read
FILE - Staying hydrated in the hot summer months is very important. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa, File). View image in full screen
FILE - Staying hydrated in the hot summer months is very important. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa, File).
1.

**Pineapple Citrus Water**

*4–6 cups cold water
* 1 cup fresh or frozen pineapple chunks
*1 orange, thinly sliced
*1 lemon or lime, thinly sliced
* Fresh mint leaves (optional, for extra freshness)

Instructions

Combine: In a large pitcher, add the pineapple chunks, orange slices, and lemon or lime slices.

Add Water: Pour in the cold water and stir gently to mix.

Infuse: Cover and refrigerate for at least 2–4 hours — or overnight for stronger flavour.

Serve: Fill glasses with ice, pour the infused water, and garnish with extra citrus slices or mint if you like. Refresh as needed!

2.

**Peach Infused Iced Green Tea**

*4 cups water

*2 green tea bags

*1-2 ripe sliced peaches or 1/2 tin of peach slices (drained)

*1 Tbsp honey

*Mint for garnish

Brew the Tea

Sweeten (Optional): While the tea is still warm, stir in honey or maple syrup if you’d like it slightly sweet.

Add Peaches: Add the sliced peaches directly to the warm tea. Let it cool to room temperature to allow the peaches to infuse their flavour.

Chill: Transfer to a pitcher, cover, and refrigerate for at least 2–4 hours — or overnight for the best peachy flavour.

Serve: Fill glasses with ice, pour the peach-infused tea over the ice, and garnish with extra peach slices or fresh mint if desired.

3.

**Mango Sparkler**

*1/2 cup chilled mango nectar

*1 cup sparkling water or club soda

* 1-2Tbps lime juice

* Fresh mint or lime slices for garnish (optional)

Fill the Glasses: Add ice cubes to a glass or mason jar.

Pour the Nectar: Pour chilled mango nectar over the ice.

Add Sparkle: Top with sparkling water or club soda. Stir gently.

Add Lime juice: Add lime juice if you like it zesty.

Garnish with a mint sprig or a slice of lime. Sip & enjoy!

