Recipes: Smart summer hydration

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

1.

**Pineapple Citrus Water**

*4–6 cups cold water

* 1 cup fresh or frozen pineapple chunks

*1 orange, thinly sliced

*1 lemon or lime, thinly sliced

* Fresh mint leaves (optional, for extra freshness)

Instructions

Combine: In a large pitcher, add the pineapple chunks, orange slices, and lemon or lime slices.

Add Water: Pour in the cold water and stir gently to mix.

Infuse: Cover and refrigerate for at least 2–4 hours — or overnight for stronger flavour.

Serve: Fill glasses with ice, pour the infused water, and garnish with extra citrus slices or mint if you like. Refresh as needed!

2.

Story continues below advertisement

**Peach Infused Iced Green Tea**

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

*4 cups water

*2 green tea bags

*1-2 ripe sliced peaches or 1/2 tin of peach slices (drained)

*1 Tbsp honey

*Mint for garnish

Brew the Tea

Sweeten (Optional): While the tea is still warm, stir in honey or maple syrup if you’d like it slightly sweet.

Add Peaches: Add the sliced peaches directly to the warm tea. Let it cool to room temperature to allow the peaches to infuse their flavour.

Chill: Transfer to a pitcher, cover, and refrigerate for at least 2–4 hours — or overnight for the best peachy flavour.

Serve: Fill glasses with ice, pour the peach-infused tea over the ice, and garnish with extra peach slices or fresh mint if desired.

3.

**Mango Sparkler**

*1/2 cup chilled mango nectar

*1 cup sparkling water or club soda

Story continues below advertisement

* 1-2Tbps lime juice

* Fresh mint or lime slices for garnish (optional)

Fill the Glasses: Add ice cubes to a glass or mason jar.

Pour the Nectar: Pour chilled mango nectar over the ice.

Add Sparkle: Top with sparkling water or club soda. Stir gently.

Add Lime juice: Add lime juice if you like it zesty.

Garnish with a mint sprig or a slice of lime. Sip & enjoy!